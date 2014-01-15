Bruno Mars following Super Bowl with North American tour

Bruno Mars, you’ve just played the Super Bowl halftime show — what are you going to do now?
The pop star announced on his Facebook page that he’ll follow up his performance at the big game on February 2 (with pals Red Hot Chili Peppers helping out) — and a tour of Asia — by returning to the U.S. and Canada for 42 shows starting April 18 in Hawaii and wrapping up four months later in Colorado.
The trek will include multi-night stands in Honolulu, Los Angeles and New York City, and will feature Aloe Blacc as the supporting act on most dates, although Pharrell Williams will open shows in NYC, L.A., Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. Can fans expect a collaboration on those dates?
Here are Mars’ complete North American tour dates:
04/18-19: Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
05/27: Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
05/28: Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
05/31-06/1: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
06/4: Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center
06/6: Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
06/7: New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena
06/10: North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
06/11: Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Jefferson County Civic Center
06/13: Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
06/14: Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/17: Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/18: Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
06/20: Chicago Heights, IL @ First Midwest Bank
06/21: St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/23: Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
06/25: Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/27: Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
06/28: Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
06/30: Buffalo, NY @ First Niagra Center
07/2: Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/9: Hartford, CT @ XFinity Theatre
07/11: Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/12: Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Pavilion
07/13-14: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
07/17: Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center
07/18: Manchester, MN @ Verizon Wireless Arena
07/20: Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
07/23: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^
07/24: Ottawa, ON @ Canada Tire Centre ^
07/26: Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre ^
08/2: Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
08/3: Saskatoon, SK @ Credit Union Centre
08/5: Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome
08/9: George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater
08/11: Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
08/14: Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
08/15: San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
08/17: Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
^ = with Pharrell Williams
