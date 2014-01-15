Bruno Mars following Super Bowl with North American tour

Bruno Mars, you’ve just played the Super Bowl halftime show — what are you going to do now?



The pop star announced on his Facebook page that he’ll follow up his performance at the big game on February 2 (with pals Red Hot Chili Peppers helping out) — and a tour of Asia — by returning to the U.S. and Canada for 42 shows starting April 18 in Hawaii and wrapping up four months later in Colorado.

The trek will include multi-night stands in Honolulu, Los Angeles and New York City, and will feature Aloe Blacc as the supporting act on most dates, although Pharrell Williams will open shows in NYC, L.A., Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. Can fans expect a collaboration on those dates?

Here are Mars’ complete North American tour dates:

04/18-19: Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena

05/27: Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

05/28: Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

05/31-06/1: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

06/4: Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

06/6: Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

06/7: New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena

06/10: North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

06/11: Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Jefferson County Civic Center

06/13: Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

06/14: Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/17: Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/18: Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

06/20: Chicago Heights, IL @ First Midwest Bank

06/21: St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/23: Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

06/25: Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/27: Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

06/28: Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

06/30: Buffalo, NY @ First Niagra Center

07/2: Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/9: Hartford, CT @ XFinity Theatre

07/11: Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/12: Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Pavilion

07/13-14: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

07/17: Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center

07/18: Manchester, MN @ Verizon Wireless Arena

07/20: Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

07/23: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

07/24: Ottawa, ON @ Canada Tire Centre ^

07/26: Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre ^

08/2: Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

08/3: Saskatoon, SK @ Credit Union Centre

08/5: Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome

08/9: George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater

08/11: Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

08/14: Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

08/15: San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

08/17: Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

^ = with Pharrell Williams