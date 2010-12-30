Bruno Mars’ ‘Grenade’ explodes on the Hot 100 and sets a new record

The top of the Hot 100 remains explosive as Bruno Mars” “Grenade” replaces Katy Perry”s “Firework” at No. 1.

Not only does Mars get bragging rights to the last chart topper for 2010, but he also becomes the first male solo acts since 1997 to have his first two singles got to No. 1, according to Billboard. The last time that happened was with Puff Daddy with “No Time” and “Can”t Hold Nobody Down.” “Grenade” is still picking up steam at both radio and as a singles seller, meaning it could settle in at No. 1 for another week.

“Firework” fizzles to No. 2, while Ke$ha”s “We R Who We R” rises 5-3, Rihanna”s “What”s My Name” slips 4-3 and Pink”s “Raise Your Glass” falls 4-5.

Rounding out the top 10 are Wiz Khalifa with his first foray in the upper reaches with “Black and Yellow,” which lands at No. 6, Enrique Iglesias” “Tonight (I”m Lovin” You)” rises to No. 7, Trey Songz” “Bottom Up” is No. 8, Black-Eyed Peas” “The Time (Dirty Bit)” is No. 9 and Bruno Mars shows up again at No. 10 as “Just the Way You Are” drops 6-10.

The highest chart debut belongs to The Lonely Island”s exuberant “I Just Had Sex” with Akon, featured as a digital short on Dec. 18″s “Saturday Night Live.”