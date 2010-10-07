Bruno Mars makes it three in a row on the Hot 100

Bruno Mars makes it three in a row as “Just the Way You Are” stays atop the Billboard Hot 100 for another week. His debut album, “Doo Wops & Hooligans,” streeted on Tuesday and is poised to come in around No. 3.

Gaining fast on Mars is Far*East Movement”s “Like a G6,” which flies 6-2. The song knocks “Just the Way You Are” out of the top spot on the Hot Digital Songs chart and increased radio play earns it the Airplay Gainer tag.

As we already wrote here, in many ways this week”s chart belongs to “Glee.” This is the week in music history when the “Glee” cast earns the dubious distinction of surpassing the Beatles for the non-solo act with the most songs on the Hot 100. “Glee” has six songs on this week”s chart, ratcheting its overall tally up to 75, which tops the Beatles” 71.

Also benefiting from “Glee” is Paramore, whose song “The Only Exception” was performed on the Sept. 28 episode. The “Glee” version debuts at No. 26 on the Hot 100, while the original leaps 57-25 on the Digital Songs chart.

Were it not for “Glee”s” six debuts on the Hot 100, Lil Wayne would be the leader this week as four tunes from “I Am Not a Human Being” bow this week. None can match the No. 2 bow for the album on the Billboard 200, but the unappetizingly-titled “Gonorrhea” hits No. 17 on the Hot 100. A round of applause to Lil Wayne and a dose of penicillin.

It”s way to early to call it any kind of comeback for alternative rock– which is generally missing from the upper reaches of the Hot 100 lately–but Neon Tree”s “Animal” hits No. 20 on Hot 100. According to Billboard, this makes it the first song to do so since Linkin Park”s “New Divide” in June 2009.