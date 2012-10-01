Bruno Mars set to host and perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

As did Britney Spears, Mick Jagger, Jennifer Lopez and Elton John before him, Bruno Mars soon will have the opportunity to both host and perform as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

The crooner has been tapped for the Oct. 20 episode, which comes the end of a three-week run of new “SNL” episodes this month. Leading off are previously announced acts Daniel Craig, with countrymen Muse on Oct. 6. Christina Applegate and Passion Pit were also confirmed today, for leading the Oct. 13 NBC broadcast.

Bruno Mars announced just last week that he’d be dropping a new album, “Unorthodox Jukebox,” in December; it comes on the heels of his well-received “Doo-Wops & Hooligans.” His only acting credit is for 20 years ago, in “Honeymoon in Vegas” as a little Elvis.

