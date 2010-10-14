Bruno Mars stays on top of Billboard Hot 100 while Taylor sets a new record

Fans clearly like Bruno Mars just the way he is as the singer”s “Just the Way You Are” logs its fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. Airplay for the track is up 9% over the previous week, as digital sales shift slightly higher as well. We”re sure his appearance on “Saturday Night Live” helped keep him in the public”s eye too.

Far East Movement”s “Like a G6” remains at No. 2, while Nelly”s “Just a Dream” moves 4-3, trading places with Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream,” according to Billboard.

Taylor Swift lands a top 10 debut with “Speak Now,” the title track from her Oct. 25 album. She debuted the song on iTunes last week and it sold 217,000 copies since then. “Speak Now”s” entry in the upper climbs is the singer”s sixth top 10 debut, making her the artist with the most Top 10 debuts in the chart”s history. She breaks Mariah Carey”s record…for now. “Mine,” the lead-off single from “Speak Now,” falls 12-14 on the Hot 100 this week, but keeps its bullet.

In other notable chart moves, Kanye West scores his third highest Hot 100 debut with “Runaway,” which bows at No. 12, behind “Heartless” and “Love Lockdown.”

“Glee” lands seven songs on the Hot 100, topping last week”s record-high six debuts. Ironically, the show”s cover of the Beatles “I Want To Hold Your Hand” is the highest charter. As you”ll recall, last week, “Glee” broke the Beatles” record for most songs on the Hot 100 by a non-solo artist.

Pink scores her 20th Hot 100 single with “Raise Your Glass,” which drops in at No. 51. The song is one of two new tunes on her “Greatest Hits… So Far” set, out Nov. 16.