Bruno Mars’ steamy, NSFW ‘Gorilla’ clip with Freida Pinto as a stripper: Watch

I haven”t watched enough episodes of “Nature” to actually know how gorillas make love, but I doubt it involves stripper poles and getting sweaty in the back seat of a car, but that”s how Bruno Mars imagines it in the steamy new clip for “Gorilla.”

The slow groove song from “Unorthodox Jukebox” closes his concerts and it a tour de force. Here, the 2014 Super Bowl headliner takes the action to a strip club, named, appropriately enough, The Jungle, where he is in the backing band for the strippers. He and a hot, hot stripper, played by “Slumdog Millionaire” star Freida Pinto, in a performance that her parents would surely not approve of, have a thing going on. He watches her strip while other men throw money at her, and then they go get it on in the back seat of his car, Gorilla style (I just made that last part up).

It”s a sexy, if somewhat oddly so, song mainly because of the feel and pulse and the Mars-directed video (is there nothing he can”t do?) captures that feeling perfectly, even if the chatty opening set-up with two other strippers and a cameo by Luis Guzman lasts a little too long.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, NFL director of entertainment television and programming Sarah Moll told Billboard that Mars may bring some of his buddies along with him to perform at the half time show on Feb. 2 at MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, N.J. “Bruno”s been making some phone calls to some friends,” she said. “We probably will announce another act before the performance.” Given that the temperature will be around 20 degrees, chances are Pinto won”t be joining him, at least not at the character she plays in “Gorilla.”

