Bruno Mars takes ‘When I Was Your Man’ to the top of the Billboard Hot 100

Bruno Mars finds himself in elite company as he lands his fifth No. 1 tune on the Billboard Hot 100 with “When I Was Your Man.”

He ties with fellow solo male artists Diddy, Ludacris, Prince and Lionel Richie for taking a quintet of tunes to the top. The only solo males act who have gone to No. 1 more are Elvis Presley, Phil Collins, George Michael, Usher, Paul McCartney Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Michael Jackson, who tops them all with 13 trips to the top, according to Billboard.

Additionally, his tune, which features only his vocals and a piano, marks only the second time an artist has hit No. 1 with such a spare track: Adele”s “Someone Like You” was the first in 2011.

“When I Was Your Man” knocks “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz out of the top spot down to No. 2. It looks unlikely that the hit will return once again following six non-consecutive weeks at the top as it falls in streaming, sales, and airplay.

Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring fun.”s Nate Ruess continues its march to No. 1, as it climbs 5-3. Similarly, Rihanna”s ” Stay,” featuring Mikky Ekko moves up two spaces, 6-4.

Justin Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie,” featuring Jay-Z falls two spots to No. 5, as Timberlake”s album, “The 20/20 Experience,” spends its third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Former chart topper “Harlem Shake,” from Baauer drops 4-6, while Macklemore & Lewis”s “Thrift Shop” follow-up, “Can”t Hold Us,” featuring Ray Dalton, leaps eight spots to enter the top 10 at No. 7.

Country duo Florida Georgia Line sees its hit “Cruise” re-enter the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 8 following the pair”s win as top vocal duo at Sunday night”s ACM Awards and the release of a remix with Nelly (the song also vaults back to the top of Billboard”s Hot Country Songs chart).

The top 10 rounds out with two tracks each taking one step backward: Drake”s “Started From The Bottom” slips 8-9 and Imagine Dragon”s “Radioactive” slides 9-10.