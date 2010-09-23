Bruno Mars tops the Billboard Hot 100…but not for long

Let”s just call it a mixed week for Bruno Mars. On the down side, there”s the arrest for cocaine possession earlier this week. On the up side, he scores his first No. 1 as a lead artist as “Just the Way You Are” goes 3-1 to top the Billboard Hot 100.

His stay at the top is likely to be short lived, as Rihanna”s “Only Girl (In the World)” is reacting like gangbusters at radio (moving 42-18 on the Hot 100 Airplay chart) and through digital sales (the song tops Hot Digital Song). All that action means the song travels 75-3 on the Hot 100. We bet it goes to No. 1 next week.

In other news according to Billboard, it looks like fans have really missed Kings of Leon, even though we still hear “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody” every time we turn on the radio. “Radioactive,” the first single from its Oct. 19 album, “Come Around Sundown,” earns this week”s Hot Shot Debut honors, coming on the Hot 100 at No. 37.

Haven”t heard of Far East Movement? Don”t worry. You probably have and just thought it was the new Ke$ha single. “Like a G6,” a novelty record if we”ve ever heard one, moves into the Top 10 this week, propelled by guest vocalist Dev”s talking vocals. The song is gaining in both airplay and digital sales, so this little party anthem is probably going to be around for awhile.

Yesterday we noted how MTV”s VMA”s affected album sales. Not surprisingly, a number of acts saw increases on digital single sales as well. Florence and the Machine”s “Dog Days are Over”–the show”s breakout performance–jumps 93-21 on the Hot 100 and sees digital sales soar 257%. Drake”s “Fancy” leaps 49-25 on the Hot 100, with digital sales jumping 111%. While it”s nice to win, a performance will always spike sales more than a win, unless the win comes out of the blue, like Norah Jones” domination at the Grammys seven years ago.