Bruno Mars tops the Billboard Hot 100, but who’s catching up to him?

Bruno Mars makes it two weeks in a row as “Just the Way You Are” stays right where it as: at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The tune also returns to the top of Billboard”s Hot Digital Songs after dropping to No. 2 last week.

We admit, we thought Rihanna”s “Only Girl (In the World)” was on such an upward trajectory that it would bounce Bruno from the pinnacle, but her song drops in both digital sales and airplay, according to both Billboard. Instead, it looks like Far East Movement may be the one to rise to the top with “Like a G6.” The song, featuring Cataracs and Dev, jumps 10-6 via major gains on both the digital sale front and in airplay.

All the “Glee” talk shifted to Britney this week, but the chart reflects the tremendous gains from last week”s season two premiere. The five songs made available from the episode sold 409,000 downloads. Leading the pack was New Directions” version of “Empire State of Mind,” barely beating Lady Gaga and Beyonce”s “Telephone.”

Travie McCoy benefits twice as his hit, “Billionaire” sees his original version soar 44-22 on Hot Digital Songs following its appearance on “Glee,” while the “Glee” cover lands at No. 13 on the Hot Digital Songs chart.

Lastly, Maroon 5 may have had to settle for coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, bested by Zac Brown Band, but “Misery,” the first single from “Hands All Over,” continues its climb up the Hot 100 to No. 14, while fun album cut “Stutter” comes in at No. 2 (we wonder if that will lead to the band opting to go with “Stutter” as the second single and pull the plug on the boring “Give a Little More.”