Watch Bryan Cranston and Julia Louis-Dreyfus suck face at the 2014 Emmys

Bless Bryan Cranston for injecting a much need dose of life into the 2014 Emmys. When Julia Louis-Dreyfus won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Cranston stopped her on the way to the podium. What happened next was the hottest thing of the night.

Wondering what on Earth just happened? Earlier in the night, Dreyfus and Cranston presented together. During their banter, Dreyfus referred to Cranston as Clark Gable and gave him hell for being a forgettable boyfriend during their tenure on “Seinfeld,” suggesting she couldn”t even recall who played dentist Tim Whatley.

After locking lips, Dreyfus quipped she remembered him now. Cranston seemed pleased.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js