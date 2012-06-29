Bryan Cranston, Stephen King, Kristen Wiig among Academy invitees this year

The Academy has announced its annual list of new invites, always a fun thing to browse through and say, “Damn, it’s about time,” or, “Jesus, really?” So let’s see.
Actors of note that were brought in include all of last year’s non-member nominees and/or winners: Bérénice Bejo, Demián Bichir, Jessica Chastain, Jean Dujardin, Jonah Hill, Melissa McCarthy, Janet McTeer and Octavia Spencer, welcome aboard. Other notables include Tom Berenger (26 years after “Platoon” — I guess “Inception” brought up his stock), Bryan Cranston, Matthew McConaughey (nice), Sam Rockwell, Andy Serkis and Michelle Yeoh.
The Dardenne brothers finally got an invite from the directors branch, which is quite lovely, as did last year’s Best Foreign Language Film winner Asghar Farhadi (who was also invited to the writers branch — ditto Michel Hazanavicius).
Speaking of writers, Stephen King was actually invited this year, as was Oren Moverman, Kristen Wiig (though she wasn’t invited by the actors) and Nicholas Stoller (“The Muppets”).
In the designers arena (which was renamed the Designers Branch following a recommendation from the previously-titled Art Directors Branch), I was most happy to see Maria Djurkovic (“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”) make the cut, while Larry Fong (“300”) and Alwin Kuchler (“Sunshine”) were nice additions amongst the cinematographers. Ditto Anna J. Foerster, who did amazing work on “Anonymous” last year, I thought.
Congrats to Kirk Baxter for getting in on the editing side of things. I guess he only had to win two Oscars to finally get the invite. Alberto Iglesias and last year’s Best Original Score winner Ludovic Bource, meanwhile, were invited by the music branch.
Producer invites went out to Letty Aronson (“Midnight in Paris”), Dede Gardner (“The Tree of Life”) and Grant Heslov (“The Ides of March”), among others, while the doc branch extended invitations to Amy Berg (“Deliver Us From Evil,” “West of Memphis”) and Lucy Walker (“The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom,” “Waste Land”).
Also, a big congratulations to Adam Keen, Katie Martin Kelley and the other public relations folks who were invited this year.
The biggest surprise invite was for director Terrence Malick, who I wouldn’t necessarily expect to have already been a member, I guess. But I wonder if he’s been invited in the past. I can’t recall. And will he even accept?
Check out the full list of invites below. Who still isn’t a member (that you know of) who should be invited?
Actors
Simon Baker – “Margin Call,” “L.A. Confidential”
Sean Bean – “Flightplan,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”
Bérénice Bejo – “The Artist,” “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies”
Tom Berenger – “Inception,” “Platoon”
Demián Bichir – “A Better Life,” “Che”
Jessica Chastain – “The Help,” “The Tree of Life”
Clifton Collins, Jr. – “Star Trek,” “Traffic”
Bryan Cranston – “Contagion,” “Little Miss Sunshine”
Jean Dujardin – “Les infidèls, “The Artist”
Richard E. Grant – “The Iron Lady,” “Withnail & I”
Jonah Hill – “Moneyball,” “Superbad”
Ken Howard – “J. Edgar,” “In Her Shoes”
Diego Luna – “Milk,” “Y Tu Mamá También”
Margo Martindale – “Secretariat,” “Million Dollar Baby”
Melissa McCarthy – “Bridesmaids,” “The Back-Up Plan”
Matthew McConaughey – “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “A Time to Kill”
Janet McTeer – “Albert Nobbs,” “Tumbleweeds”
S. Epatha Merkerson – “Mother and Child,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”
Sam Rockwell – “Cowboys & Aliens,” “Moon”
Andy Serkis – “The Prestige,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”
Octavia Spencer – “The Help,” “The Soloist”
Lili Taylor – “Being Flynn,” “High Fidelity”
Nia Vardalos – “For a Good Time, Call…,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
Kerry Washington – “Django Unchained,” “Ray”
Michelle Yeoh – “The Lady,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”
Designers
Laurence Bennett – “The Artist,” “Crash”
David Brisbin – “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” “Dead Presidents”
Scott Chambliss – “Cowboys & Aliens,” “Mission: Impossible III”
Wendy Chuck – “The Descendants,” “Sideways”
Maria Djurkovic – “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Hours”
Sanja Milkovic Hays – “Battle: Los Angeles,” “Mission to Mars”
Mayes Rubeo – “Avatar,” “Apocalypto”
Anne Seibel – “Midnight in Paris,” “The Devil Wears Prada”
Sharon Seymour – “The Ides of March,” “Friday Night Lights”
Sammy Sheldon – “X-Men: First Class,” “V for Vendetta”
Cinematographers
Florian Ballhaus – “Mr. Popper”s Penguins,” “The Devil Wears Prada”
Oliver Bokelberg – “Win Win,” “The Station Agent”
Anna J. Foerster – “Anonymous”
Larry Fong – “Super 8,” “300”
Alwin Kuchler – “Hanna,” “Proof”
Toyomichi Kurita – “Tyler Perry”s Madea”s Big Happy Family,” “Waiting to Exhale”
George Mooradian – “Crazy as Hell,” “Nemesis”
Guillaume Schiffman – “The Artist,” “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies”
Terry Stacey – “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen,” “Friends with Money”
Directors
Joseph Cedar – “Footnote (Hearat Shulayim),” “Beaufort”
Jean-Pierre Dardenne – “The Kid with a Bike (Le gamin au vélo),” “The Child (L”enfant)”
Luc Dardenne – “Lorna”s Silence (Le silence de Lorna),” “The Son (Le fils)”
Philippe Falardeau – “Monsieur Lazhar,” “It”s Not Me, I Swear! (C”est pas moi, je le jure!)”
Asghar Farhadi* – “A Separation (Jodaieye Nadar az Simin),” “About Elly (Darbareye Elly)
(also invited to the Writers Branch)
Rodrigo Garcia – “Albert Nobbs,” “Mother and Child”
Michel Hazanavicius* – “Les infidèles (The Players),” “The Artist” (also invited to the Writers
Branch)
Kasi Lemmons – “Talk to Me,” “Eve”s Bayou”
Terrence Malick – “The Tree of Life,” “The Thin Red Line”
Michaël R. Roskam – “Bullhead (Rundskop)”
Wong Kar Wai – “My Blueberry Nights,” “In the Mood for Love”
Documentary
John Battsek – “The Tillman Story,” “One Day in September”
Amy Berg – “Bhutto,” “Deliver Us from Evil”
Simon Chinn – “Project Nim,” “Man on Wire”
Marshall Curry – “If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front,” “Street Fight”
Johanna Demetrakas – “Crazy Wisdom: The Life and Times of Chogyam Trungpa
Rinpoche,” “Bus Riders Union”
Daniel Junge – “Saving Face,” “The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner”
Mary Lampson – “Kimjongilia,” “Harlan County, USA”
Sam Pollard – “Gerrymandering,” “4 Little Girls”
Glenn Silber – “El Salvador: Another Vietnam,” “The War at Home”
Lucy Walker – “The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom,” “Waste Land”
Executives
James Amos
Michael Bostick
Richard Brener
Howard Mark Cohen
David C. Glasser
Jeffrey B. Goldstein
Frederick Huntsberry
Jon Jashni
Michael Marshall
Tony Safford
Gregory Silverman
Nigel Sinclair
Film Editors
Kirk Baxter – “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Social Network”
Nicolas De Toth – “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “The Sum of All Fears”
Scott Hill – “Zookeeper,” “Bruce Almighty”
Dan Lebental – “Iron Man 2,” “Elf”
Glen Scantlebury – “Transformers,” “Bram Stoker”s Dracula”
Makeup Artists and Hairstylists
Mark Coulier – “The Iron Lady,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”
Linda Flowers – “The Hunger Games,” “The Social Network”
Toni G – “Salt,” “Monster”
Amanda Knight – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” “Mission: Impossible”
Tami Lane – “Superman Returns” “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the
Wardrobe”
Members-at-Large
Wendy Aylsworth
Kyle Cooper
Patrick Crowley
Bud Davis
Chris deFaria
Sarah Katzman
John Kilkenny
Heidi Levitt
Kerry Lyn McKissick
Elizabeth Sayre
Michael Tadross
Mary Vernieu
Music
Ludovic Bource – “The Artist,” “OSS 117: Lost In Rio”
Alberto Iglesias – “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Constant Gardener”
Conrad Pope – “My Week with Marilyn,” “The Rising Place”
Ryuichi Sakamoto – “Love Is the Devil,” “The Last Emperor”
Theodore Shapiro – “The Big Year,” “I Love You, Man”
Producers
Letty Aronson – “Midnight in Paris,” “Match Point”
Michael Barnathan – “The Help,” “Rent”
Jean Bréhat – “London River,” “Days of Glory (Indigènes)”
Susan Cartsonis – “Beastly,” “What Women Want”
Tracey Edmonds – “Jumping the Broom,” “Soul Food”
Dede Gardner – “The Tree of Life,” “Running with Scissors”
Grant Heslov* – “The Ides of March,” “Good Night, and Good Luck.” (also invited to the
Writers Branch)
Thomas Langmann – “The Artist,” “Mesrine: Public Enemy #1”
William Packer – “Think Like a Man,” “This Christmas”
Aaron Ryder – “The Raven,” “The Prestige”
Peter Saraf – “Our Idiot Brother,” “Little Miss Sunshine”
Mary Jane Skalski – “Win Win,” “The Station Agent”
Public Relations
Larry Baldauf
Cindi Berger
Matthew P. Brubaker
Brian Daly
Rebecca Kearey
Adam Keen
Katie Martin Kelley
Eric Kops
Derek McLay
Michelle Sewell
Mark Woollen
Short Films and Feature Animation
Paul Cichocki – “Brave,” “WALL-E”
Eric Daniels – “Tangled,” “Meet the Robinsons”
Amanda Forbis – “Wild Life,” “When the Day Breaks”
Emily Hubley – “The Toe Tactic,” “Pigeon Within”
William Joyce – “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore,” “Meet the Robinsons”
Marv Newland – “CMYK,” “Tête à Tête à Tête”
Floyd Norman – “Waking Sleeping Beauty,” “Mulan”
Jonas Rivera – “Up,” “Cars”
Michelle Steffes – “The Interview,” “Day Labor”
David Verrall – “Dimanche/Sunday,” “Madame Tutli-Putli”
Jennifer Yuh Nelson – “Kung Fu Panda 2,” “Madagascar”
Sound
Erik Aadahl – “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “Monsters vs Aliens”
Deb Adair – “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” “Moneyball”
Stephen M. Bartkowicz – “Tyler Perry”s Good Deeds,” “Red State”
John T. Cucci – “Snow White & the Huntsman,” “Prometheus”
Chuck Garsha – “Misery,” “Die Hard”
Mildred Iatrou – “The Green Hornet,” “The Tree of Life”
Tim LeBlanc – “For Greater Glory,” “Something Borrowed”
Bo Persson – “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Fanny & Alexander”
Gary L.G. Simpson – “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Bourne Ultimatum”
Philip Stockton – “Hugo,” “Brokeback Mountain”
Visual Effects
Scott Benza – “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “Iron Man”
Greg Butler – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” “The Lord of the Rings: The
Return of the King”
Sheena Duggal – “The Hunger Games,” “Spider-Man 3”
Christopher Evans – “Hugo,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
Ben Grossmann – “Hugo,” “The Italian Job”
Dan Lemmon – “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “King Kong”
John Rosengrant – “Real Steel,” “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”
Eric Saindon – “Avatar,” “X-Men The Last Stand”
R. Christopher White – “The Lovely Bones,” “Jurassic Park III”
Guy Williams – “Marvel”s The Avengers,” “Avatar”
Joss Williams – “Hugo,” “Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
Writers
J.C. Chandor – “Margin Call”
Asghar Farhadi* – “A Separation (Jodaieye Nadar az Simin),” “Beautiful City (Shahr-e ziba)”
(also invited to the Directors Branch)
Michel Hazanavicius* – “The Artist,” “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies” (also invited to the
Directors Branch)
Grant Heslov* – “The Ides of March,” “Good Night, and Good Luck.” (also invited to the
Producers Branch)
Stephen King – “Pet Sematary,” “Creepshow”
Oren Moverman – “The Messenger,” “I”m Not There”
Annie Mumolo – “Bridesmaids”
Nicholas Stoller – “The Muppets,” “Get Him to the Greek”
Peter Straughan – “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Men Who Stare at Goats”
Kristen Wiig – “Bridesmaids”
Finally, the director of “Albert Nobbs” made it! (All kidding aside, shouldn’t both listed credits NOT cause most to roll their eyes?)
I’m a bit surprised that McTeer didn’t make it until this year. And Kasi Lemmons. I mean, they were making good movies in the 90s! Did they also (possibly) decline invitations?
Janet McTeer is a previous nominee. I would think that meant she was invited back then too. perhaps she declined the first time?
Surprised about Terrence Malick being invited. I figured he would have possibly been a member already. The same goes for Tom Berenger.
I thought being nominated automatically meant you would be invited to join. In that case, maybe Malick was invited before 9and before) but declined?
Yay, Margo Martindale!
I’m so glad I wasn’t the only one with that response.
Where was Rooney Mara’s invite?
rooney mara was invited last year
Indeed.
Why invite Nicholas Stollar but not his writing partner Jason Segel? It seems just weird to me…
It wouldn’t surprise me if Jason is already a member. But it’s just conjecture on my part.
Great news about the Dardenne brothers! Although it’s strange that the list gives different films next to each of their names, given that they co-directed all of them…
If this was really the first invite for Malick and WKW that’s just absurd.
Really pleased to see Alwin Kuchler given the nod — such an extraordinary DP, whose best work the Academy would never have thought to nominate.
Why is there a “public relations” branch? That just seems bizarre to me.
Partially why Harvey can play puppet master over the whole thing.
I don’t want them having voting privilege for that very reason along with the retirees who feel the need to deny Viola Davis while feeling proud for voting for Spencer in Supporting. McTeer was the best possible winner out of a weak lineup and I’m pro-Chastain that’s why I didn’t want her to win Supporting, it’s a trap for an ingenue.
The name I keep expecting to see: Joseph Gordon-Leavitt. Pretty sure he hasn’t been invited, unless it was very early on.
I assume Terrence Malick and Wong Kar Wai have been invited previously and turned it down. If not, they are ridiculously overdue. Lemmons was a nice catch too.