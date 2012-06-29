Bryan Cranston, Stephen King, Kristen Wiig among Academy invitees this year

The Academy has announced its annual list of new invites, always a fun thing to browse through and say, “Damn, it’s about time,” or, “Jesus, really?” So let’s see.

Actors of note that were brought in include all of last year’s non-member nominees and/or winners: Bérénice Bejo, Demián Bichir, Jessica Chastain, Jean Dujardin, Jonah Hill, Melissa McCarthy, Janet McTeer and Octavia Spencer, welcome aboard. Other notables include Tom Berenger (26 years after “Platoon” — I guess “Inception” brought up his stock), Bryan Cranston, Matthew McConaughey (nice), Sam Rockwell, Andy Serkis and Michelle Yeoh.

The Dardenne brothers finally got an invite from the directors branch, which is quite lovely, as did last year’s Best Foreign Language Film winner Asghar Farhadi (who was also invited to the writers branch — ditto Michel Hazanavicius).

Speaking of writers, Stephen King was actually invited this year, as was Oren Moverman, Kristen Wiig (though she wasn’t invited by the actors) and Nicholas Stoller (“The Muppets”).

In the designers arena (which was renamed the Designers Branch following a recommendation from the previously-titled Art Directors Branch), I was most happy to see Maria Djurkovic (“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”) make the cut, while Larry Fong (“300”) and Alwin Kuchler (“Sunshine”) were nice additions amongst the cinematographers. Ditto Anna J. Foerster, who did amazing work on “Anonymous” last year, I thought.

Congrats to Kirk Baxter for getting in on the editing side of things. I guess he only had to win two Oscars to finally get the invite. Alberto Iglesias and last year’s Best Original Score winner Ludovic Bource, meanwhile, were invited by the music branch.

Producer invites went out to Letty Aronson (“Midnight in Paris”), Dede Gardner (“The Tree of Life”) and Grant Heslov (“The Ides of March”), among others, while the doc branch extended invitations to Amy Berg (“Deliver Us From Evil,” “West of Memphis”) and Lucy Walker (“The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom,” “Waste Land”).

Also, a big congratulations to Adam Keen, Katie Martin Kelley and the other public relations folks who were invited this year.

The biggest surprise invite was for director Terrence Malick, who I wouldn’t necessarily expect to have already been a member, I guess. But I wonder if he’s been invited in the past. I can’t recall. And will he even accept?

Check out the full list of invites below. Who still isn’t a member (that you know of) who should be invited?

Actors

Simon Baker – “Margin Call,” “L.A. Confidential”

Sean Bean – “Flightplan,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

Bérénice Bejo – “The Artist,” “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies”

Tom Berenger – “Inception,” “Platoon”

Demián Bichir – “A Better Life,” “Che”

Jessica Chastain – “The Help,” “The Tree of Life”

Clifton Collins, Jr. – “Star Trek,” “Traffic”

Bryan Cranston – “Contagion,” “Little Miss Sunshine”

Jean Dujardin – “Les infidèls, “The Artist”

Richard E. Grant – “The Iron Lady,” “Withnail & I”

Jonah Hill – “Moneyball,” “Superbad”

Ken Howard – “J. Edgar,” “In Her Shoes”

Diego Luna – “Milk,” “Y Tu Mamá También”

Margo Martindale – “Secretariat,” “Million Dollar Baby”

Melissa McCarthy – “Bridesmaids,” “The Back-Up Plan”

Matthew McConaughey – “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “A Time to Kill”

Janet McTeer – “Albert Nobbs,” “Tumbleweeds”

S. Epatha Merkerson – “Mother and Child,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

Sam Rockwell – “Cowboys & Aliens,” “Moon”

Andy Serkis – “The Prestige,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

Octavia Spencer – “The Help,” “The Soloist”

Lili Taylor – “Being Flynn,” “High Fidelity”

Nia Vardalos – “For a Good Time, Call…,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”

Kerry Washington – “Django Unchained,” “Ray”

Michelle Yeoh – “The Lady,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

Designers

Laurence Bennett – “The Artist,” “Crash”

David Brisbin – “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” “Dead Presidents”

Scott Chambliss – “Cowboys & Aliens,” “Mission: Impossible III”

Wendy Chuck – “The Descendants,” “Sideways”

Maria Djurkovic – “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Hours”

Sanja Milkovic Hays – “Battle: Los Angeles,” “Mission to Mars”

Mayes Rubeo – “Avatar,” “Apocalypto”

Anne Seibel – “Midnight in Paris,” “The Devil Wears Prada”

Sharon Seymour – “The Ides of March,” “Friday Night Lights”

Sammy Sheldon – “X-Men: First Class,” “V for Vendetta”

Cinematographers

Florian Ballhaus – “Mr. Popper”s Penguins,” “The Devil Wears Prada”

Oliver Bokelberg – “Win Win,” “The Station Agent”

Anna J. Foerster – “Anonymous”

Larry Fong – “Super 8,” “300”

Alwin Kuchler – “Hanna,” “Proof”

Toyomichi Kurita – “Tyler Perry”s Madea”s Big Happy Family,” “Waiting to Exhale”

George Mooradian – “Crazy as Hell,” “Nemesis”

Guillaume Schiffman – “The Artist,” “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies”

Terry Stacey – “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen,” “Friends with Money”

Directors

Joseph Cedar – “Footnote (Hearat Shulayim),” “Beaufort”

Jean-Pierre Dardenne – “The Kid with a Bike (Le gamin au vélo),” “The Child (L”enfant)”

Luc Dardenne – “Lorna”s Silence (Le silence de Lorna),” “The Son (Le fils)”

Philippe Falardeau – “Monsieur Lazhar,” “It”s Not Me, I Swear! (C”est pas moi, je le jure!)”

Asghar Farhadi* – “A Separation (Jodaieye Nadar az Simin),” “About Elly (Darbareye Elly)

(also invited to the Writers Branch)

Rodrigo Garcia – “Albert Nobbs,” “Mother and Child”

Michel Hazanavicius* – “Les infidèles (The Players),” “The Artist” (also invited to the Writers

Branch)

Kasi Lemmons – “Talk to Me,” “Eve”s Bayou”

Terrence Malick – “The Tree of Life,” “The Thin Red Line”

Michaël R. Roskam – “Bullhead (Rundskop)”

Wong Kar Wai – “My Blueberry Nights,” “In the Mood for Love”

Documentary

John Battsek – “The Tillman Story,” “One Day in September”

Amy Berg – “Bhutto,” “Deliver Us from Evil”

Simon Chinn – “Project Nim,” “Man on Wire”

Marshall Curry – “If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front,” “Street Fight”

Johanna Demetrakas – “Crazy Wisdom: The Life and Times of Chogyam Trungpa

Rinpoche,” “Bus Riders Union”

Daniel Junge – “Saving Face,” “The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner”

Mary Lampson – “Kimjongilia,” “Harlan County, USA”

Sam Pollard – “Gerrymandering,” “4 Little Girls”

Glenn Silber – “El Salvador: Another Vietnam,” “The War at Home”

Lucy Walker – “The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom,” “Waste Land”

Executives

James Amos

Michael Bostick

Richard Brener

Howard Mark Cohen

David C. Glasser

Jeffrey B. Goldstein

Frederick Huntsberry

Jon Jashni

Michael Marshall

Tony Safford

Gregory Silverman

Nigel Sinclair

Film Editors

Kirk Baxter – “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Social Network”

Nicolas De Toth – “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “The Sum of All Fears”

Scott Hill – “Zookeeper,” “Bruce Almighty”

Dan Lebental – “Iron Man 2,” “Elf”

Glen Scantlebury – “Transformers,” “Bram Stoker”s Dracula”

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Mark Coulier – “The Iron Lady,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”

Linda Flowers – “The Hunger Games,” “The Social Network”

Toni G – “Salt,” “Monster”

Amanda Knight – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” “Mission: Impossible”

Tami Lane – “Superman Returns” “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the

Wardrobe”

Members-at-Large

Wendy Aylsworth

Kyle Cooper

Patrick Crowley

Bud Davis

Chris deFaria

Sarah Katzman

John Kilkenny

Heidi Levitt

Kerry Lyn McKissick

Elizabeth Sayre

Michael Tadross

Mary Vernieu

Music

Ludovic Bource – “The Artist,” “OSS 117: Lost In Rio”

Alberto Iglesias – “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Constant Gardener”

Conrad Pope – “My Week with Marilyn,” “The Rising Place”

Ryuichi Sakamoto – “Love Is the Devil,” “The Last Emperor”

Theodore Shapiro – “The Big Year,” “I Love You, Man”

Producers

Letty Aronson – “Midnight in Paris,” “Match Point”

Michael Barnathan – “The Help,” “Rent”

Jean Bréhat – “London River,” “Days of Glory (Indigènes)”

Susan Cartsonis – “Beastly,” “What Women Want”

Tracey Edmonds – “Jumping the Broom,” “Soul Food”

Dede Gardner – “The Tree of Life,” “Running with Scissors”

Grant Heslov* – “The Ides of March,” “Good Night, and Good Luck.” (also invited to the

Writers Branch)

Thomas Langmann – “The Artist,” “Mesrine: Public Enemy #1”

William Packer – “Think Like a Man,” “This Christmas”

Aaron Ryder – “The Raven,” “The Prestige”

Peter Saraf – “Our Idiot Brother,” “Little Miss Sunshine”

Mary Jane Skalski – “Win Win,” “The Station Agent”

Public Relations

Larry Baldauf

Cindi Berger

Matthew P. Brubaker

Brian Daly

Rebecca Kearey

Adam Keen

Katie Martin Kelley

Eric Kops

Derek McLay

Michelle Sewell

Mark Woollen

Short Films and Feature Animation

Paul Cichocki – “Brave,” “WALL-E”

Eric Daniels – “Tangled,” “Meet the Robinsons”

Amanda Forbis – “Wild Life,” “When the Day Breaks”

Emily Hubley – “The Toe Tactic,” “Pigeon Within”

William Joyce – “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore,” “Meet the Robinsons”

Marv Newland – “CMYK,” “Tête à Tête à Tête”

Floyd Norman – “Waking Sleeping Beauty,” “Mulan”

Jonas Rivera – “Up,” “Cars”

Michelle Steffes – “The Interview,” “Day Labor”

David Verrall – “Dimanche/Sunday,” “Madame Tutli-Putli”

Jennifer Yuh Nelson – “Kung Fu Panda 2,” “Madagascar”

Sound

Erik Aadahl – “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “Monsters vs Aliens”

Deb Adair – “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” “Moneyball”

Stephen M. Bartkowicz – “Tyler Perry”s Good Deeds,” “Red State”

John T. Cucci – “Snow White & the Huntsman,” “Prometheus”

Chuck Garsha – “Misery,” “Die Hard”

Mildred Iatrou – “The Green Hornet,” “The Tree of Life”

Tim LeBlanc – “For Greater Glory,” “Something Borrowed”

Bo Persson – “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Fanny & Alexander”

Gary L.G. Simpson – “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Bourne Ultimatum”

Philip Stockton – “Hugo,” “Brokeback Mountain”

Visual Effects

Scott Benza – “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “Iron Man”

Greg Butler – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” “The Lord of the Rings: The

Return of the King”

Sheena Duggal – “The Hunger Games,” “Spider-Man 3”

Christopher Evans – “Hugo,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

Ben Grossmann – “Hugo,” “The Italian Job”

Dan Lemmon – “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “King Kong”

John Rosengrant – “Real Steel,” “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”

Eric Saindon – “Avatar,” “X-Men The Last Stand”

R. Christopher White – “The Lovely Bones,” “Jurassic Park III”

Guy Williams – “Marvel”s The Avengers,” “Avatar”

Joss Williams – “Hugo,” “Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Writers

J.C. Chandor – “Margin Call”

Asghar Farhadi* – “A Separation (Jodaieye Nadar az Simin),” “Beautiful City (Shahr-e ziba)”

(also invited to the Directors Branch)

Michel Hazanavicius* – “The Artist,” “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies” (also invited to the

Directors Branch)

Grant Heslov* – “The Ides of March,” “Good Night, and Good Luck.” (also invited to the

Producers Branch)

Stephen King – “Pet Sematary,” “Creepshow”

Oren Moverman – “The Messenger,” “I”m Not There”

Annie Mumolo – “Bridesmaids”

Nicholas Stoller – “The Muppets,” “Get Him to the Greek”

Peter Straughan – “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Men Who Stare at Goats”

Kristen Wiig – “Bridesmaids”