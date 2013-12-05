Bryan Singer announces ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ will hit theaters in 2016

Fox wasn’t kidding when they announced their plans to ramp up production on the various “X-Men” films.
Right now, Bryan Singer is hard at work finishing “X-Men: Days Of Future Past,” and even so, he took a moment to Tweet this morning that we can also look forward to “X-Men: Apocalypse” in 2016.
Several sites are reporting a May 27, 2016 date for the film, although that wasn’t part of Singer’s Tweet. If that’s true, then I’m curious what it means for James Mangold’s “Wolverine” sequel. Would they try to get that done between the two “X-Men” movies, or will they now try to get Jeff Wadlow’s “X-Force” up and running for 2015 instead and give Mangold time to aim for a 2017 release?
Apocalypse is a very powerful adversary for the X-Men, and if you want to talk about a role that gives an actor room to play something so over the top that they’ll forget where the top is, Apocalypse is perfect for that. Thousands of years old, Apocalypse is so strong that he has actually been able to restrain the Hulk when the Hulk was angry. He has preposterous stamina, he’s practically invulnerable, he can fly, he can teleport, he can alter his molecular structure to look like anything or anyone and he can mimic anyone else’s super-powers as well. He can use energy to heal himself, to shoot psychic blasts, and to generate force fields. Oh… and he’s basically immortal, possessing blood so complex that one drop of it can rewrite the genetic code of any other blood it comes into contact with. So… yeah. He’s sort of a big deal.
I’ll say this much for Fox… they appear to have gotten over some of their earlier hang-ups about the “X-Men” universe, and they’re steering directly into some of the crazier areas of storytelling potential. I have no idea which Apocalypse story they’re going to tell or how this relates to whatever happens at the end of “Days Of Future Past,” but it’s safe to say everything’s coming up mutant for the next few years at 20th Century Fox.
We’ll have more on this one as details become available.
“I’ll say this much for Fox… they appear to have gotten over some of their earlier hang-ups about the “X-Men” universe”
What you’re leaving unsaid, Drew, is the immediate follow-up to that sentence:
“… now that Tom Rothman is gone.”
That guy is responsible for so much filmic superhero crap at FOX, if he owned a million acre farm, he’d never need to buy manure.
Ding dong, the Dick is Dead!
(now, Nerds, let us find someone else on which to heap our rage… oh, look… is that Snyder-Goyer-Affleck-50-Villains-In-Amazing-Spider-Man-2 over there???)
Hope DOFP works. I trust Singer, probably more than most (one of the few that liked Superman Returns and wanted him to get another shot).
If they nail that then Apocalypse has a lot of potential!
How long is Jackman going to be able to play Wolverine though? Interesting to see if/when they change actors, how they go about it in this continued universe.
Hugh Jackman loves playing Wolverine and is only 44 years old. He’ll play the character until he gets old.
And when he’s old, he can still play Wolverine in an adaptation of Old Man Logan.
Jackman actually said numerous times while doing press for ‘The Wolverine’ that the training regime for playing Logan is so intense that he wouldn’t be able to it for many more films.
I like “returns’ too – tan an extent. I hated lois lane and “stalker” superman stuff but otherwise Brandon and Spacey were great. I also wished he’d gotten another whack at it instead of the POS that was man of steel.
I think that DOFP will be the hero film to beat this year.
I was just looking at The Bent Bullet website again and I’m really intrigued with what it says about Magneto and Mystiques involvement with the Kennedy assassination. So obviously this is an alternate history that leads to the world finding out about the existence of mutants in the 60’s.
I haven’t read the comic and so I’m not familiar with story and how closely this movie is following it. But I’m definitely looking forward to it.
And this news about the next movie? Bring it on bub! Singer is the man!
Well I love Jackman as Wolverine so I hope he continues to play it for at least 2 or 3 more films and then retire.
nice given how one time former marvel studio head Avara Arad said Apocalypse would be hard to do on film . but looks like Bryan is going to take that test. and if we are getting him. can Archangel be far behind. and that leaves the hellfire club and mr. sinister for future films.
Demoncat-4, they already did the Hellfire Club in “X-Men: First Class”.
Even as an X-Men fan, I’m having trouble getting excited for this.
Nevertheless, I’d say keep ’em coming. The more x-flicks, justice leagues, avengers and spider-mans they do, the more it seems studios are willing to open the check books for movies by the Bloomkamps and Wachowskis.
Matter-of-fact the only 2014 movie I’m eagerly awaiting is Jupiter Ascending. Hope to see something from it soon.
Apocalypse was always a fav Xmen villain of mine (as well as Mr Sinister)so I’m glad he’s getting is due on screen.
I can’t seem to get excited for this story.
There is so much other material that seems more ripe for mining.
The one off “God Loves, Man Kills” comes to mind
I don’t know if you can dip into that well twice, though.
Five bucks says the final title of this winds up being “X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.”
Apocalypse is one of those ‘Skeletor’ villains that are tricky to pull off in a movie because they’re not really recognizably human, or relatable in any way. They’re just all weird all the time.
A rumor I read is that Apocalypse comes to Earth from the future (or wherever) at the end of DOFP and immediately possesses Michael Fassbender’s Magneto while he’s chilling in the desert. This sounds pretty believable to me. Then they can bring in the blue robot-looking guy for a third-act beat-down, while keeping their big movie star front-and-center for most of the movie.
Wow!! Heath Ledger’s Joker couldn’t do any of those things. I guess in retrospect, the Joker was actually a pretty lame villain.
I’m all seriousness, none of the things you say explain why this guy is such an awesome character, or why leading actors might jump at the chance to play him. All I can see is that whoever does get the role will spend a lot of time in front of a green screen with reference dots taped to his face. All powerful Apocalypse sounds about as fun as the yellow demon in Green Lantern.