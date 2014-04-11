Bryan Singer confirms ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ ‘somewhat’ based on ‘Age of Apocalypse’

(CBR) Although “X-Men: Days of Future Past” doesn't release until May 23, fans are already hungry for any tidbit about Bryan Singer's next big film in the franchise, “X-Men: Apocalypse.” During an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Singer spilled sparse details about “Apocalypse,” saying the film is “somewhat” based on the popular 1990s comic book storyline “Age of Apocalypse.”

“[The movie] won”t necessarily create an alternate universe, but there may be some swapping things that I”m playing with,” Singer told EW, going on to state that “Days of Future Past” will influence, though perhaps not directly lead in to, “Apocalypse.”

“You won”t feel at the end of ['Days of Future Past'] that it set up 'Apocalypse.' What it does is it sets up possibilities. But what we”ll discover in 'Apocalypse' is that events in this movie made that happen … 'Apocalypse 'deals with ancient mutancy. What would humans have thought mutants were? What would mutants think humans were? You”re dealing with gods and things like that. And what if one survived and what if that found its way into our world?”

The “Days of Future Past” director also confirmed that James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult will all return to reprise their roles for “Apocalypse”; and that he further hoped to explore “familiar characters at different ages and … the '80s” with an eye to bring more mutants into the film, like Gambit and Nightcrawler, who he tried to squeeze in to “Days of Future Past.”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters May 23. “X-Men: Apocalypse” is scheduled for a May 27, 2016 theatrical release.