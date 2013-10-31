Bryan Singer dissects ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ trailer

(CBR) Following the Wednesday premiere of the first trailer for “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, Bryan Singer provided Empire with director”s commentary, going through the teaser scene by scene. Here are some of the highlights:

Unlike in the original comic story, which put Kitty Pryde in the spotlight, the Fox sequel has Wolverine traveling into the past to save the future. Still, Singer made nods to the comic. “The gray in the hair is something I took from “X-Men Days Of Future Past”, it”s a look in the comic,” the director said. “I liked it, even though he hasn”t really aged physically it”s something that shows how tough things have gotten in the future, and brought that out in him and given him a little more world-weariness.” He also told Empire that Wolverine was chosen as the character to go back in time because his healing factor would help him survive the process.

After saying that Iceman (Shawn Ashmore) and Kitty Pryde (Ellen Page) are “an item” in this movie and giving no details about Anna Paquin”s Rogue, Singer spoke about the mutants in the future: “They”re on the run. There”s no organization. It”s all been shattered. Most of them have been hunted down. Most of them are dead.”

Talking about the scene with Colossus, Singer note the special effects haven”t been added in yet, hence the character”s non-shiny appearance. However, later when you see Wolverine in action in the past, note that his claws are not meant to be adamantium. “He doesn”t have his metal yet in 1973,” Singer said.

Singer ended by talking about that last scene with the two Xaviers looking at each other. “It”s an abstract scene, without giving away its origin and how it happens,” he said. “It”s a trippy scene, it has a bit of 70s style in it and the entire scene involved a lot of interesting practical photography using mirrors and other things. It was fun to shoot, and it was great to get the two actors together.” He finished by saying that seeing McAvoy and Stewart together gave him goosebumps. “I”ve got a picture on my iPhone of the two of them talking to each other,” he said. “These moments need to be photographed.”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens on May 23, 2014.