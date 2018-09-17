Getty Image

Bryan Singer is reportedly in talks to direct a remake of Red Sonja, says The Hollywood Reporter. The sword-and-sorcery blockbuster would be the filmmaker’s first production since being fired from the forthcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, a film for which Singer is still receiving directing credit. (An uncredited Dexter Fletcher finished the film after he left.)

The production is being mounted by Millennium, who’ve been trying to get this film mounted for 20 years, but the character is technically a Marvel hero. In the 1970s, comics writer Roy Thomas loosely adapted the red-maned warrior from a character created in the 1930s by Robert E. Howard, the mind behind Conan the Barbarian. Red Sonja hit the big screen in the 1985 film that bears her name as a spin-off of the Conan films that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Brigitte Nielsen (though Schwarzenegger’s ripped warrior was not named Conan). The actor-turned-politician-turned-actor-again has called the spin-off the worst movie he ever made, apparently even worse than Batman and Robin. He once joked that when his kids misbehave, he threatens to make them watch Red Sonja “ten times in a row.”

Starting in 2014, Singer — of The Usual Suspects, Superman Returns, and several X-Men entries — has faced allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims made by a minor, which have resulted in multiple lawsuits. Singer denied the claims, but they resurfaced in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

A previous attempt at Red Sonja came close to production ten years ago and was to be directed by Robert Rodriguez and star his then-fiancée Rose McGowan.

(Via THR)