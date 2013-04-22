Bryan Singer reveals Halle Berry’s new look as Storm for ‘Days Of Future Past’

One thing seems very clear at this point: Bryan Singer is excited to be back in the world of the X-Men.

Little by little, Singer’s been using social media to release sneak peeks behind the scenes as he’s been preparing to begin production on “X-Men: Days Of Future Past,” the latest chapter in an increasingly odd franchise that features plenty of digressions and a semi-reboot right in the middle of things. When Singer left the series, it was a difficult professional moment for him, and it also left Fox in the lurch unexpectedly. When it happened, I would have bet that there was no chance Singer would ever return to the series.

What makes this return especially exciting is how it looks like he’s enjoying himself so much. I feel like Singer has been struggling to define himself more often than not over the course of his career. He made such a huge splash with “The Usual Suspects,” and his first “X-Men” may have helped kick off the current new wave of superhero cinema, but he has still managed to evade any particular directorial voice, and it’s actually somewhat frustrating. I don’t think every filmmaker has to have a particular unique voice, but Singer is a guy who seems to want to be thought of as an auteur of sorts, and it doesn’t feel like he’s ever really figured out what it is that matters to him about the films he makes.

So even if he never figures that out, at least he can throw himself back into this particular world with a smile on his face and a sense of play. That joy seems to be spilling over into the way the cast is approaching their returns to these characters, and today, Singer Tweeted the following image of Halle Berry in her costume as Storm, complete with a reworked hairdo:

So are you guys getting excited about this one? Or at this point, do you take a "we'll see" attitude towards the superhero films at Fox?



“X-Men: Days Of Future Past” arrives in theaters July 18, 2014.