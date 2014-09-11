Bud Bundy may get a “Married with Children” spinoff

David Faustino”s character is being pitched for a new series, according to E! The news comes just days after the “Married with Children” family reunited for Katey Sagal”s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“Hannibal” promotes Gillian Anderson

After recurring in Seasons 1 and 2, the former “X-Files” star will become a series regular in Season 3.

John Stamos to play a grandfather in a Fox sitcom pilot

Stamos” latest TV project has him playing a bachelor who learns he”s a father and a grandfather.

Why do we keep watching live footage of the 9/11 attacks?

Documentaries like History channel”s “102 Minutes That Changed America,” as well as MSNBC”s “9/11 as it happened, have become a fixture on 9/11 anniversaries.

Tom Brokaw: “I am doing fine”

The former “NBC Nightly News” anchor says of his cancer battle: “I got some very good news…I hope that within six weeks I can be on a drug maintenance program. The myeloma appears to be gone.”

“American Horror Story” is bringing back Pepper

The “Asylum” favorite, played by Naomi Grossman, will return for “Freak Show.”

Katherine Heigl on the haters: Alfre Woodard said, “F*ck those a**holes”

After the “State of Affairs” star was grilled about allegations she was difficult the Television Critics Association, Heigl says Woodard comforted her mom. “Alfre just took my mom”s face in her hands,” she says, “and went ‘Read my lips: F- those a**holes!””

“Star Wars Rebels” may feature elements from “Episode VII”

The team behind the animated series is “in cahoots” with the J.J. Abrams film, according to EW.

“RuPaul's Drag Race” arrested for assault

Season 2 champ James Ross, AKA Tyra Sanchez, says he got into a tussle with a security guard after a man heckled him while he was signing autographs.

AMC renews “Game of Arms”

The arm wrestling reality show will be back for a 2nd season.

“Drumline: A New Beat” premieres Oct. 27

Watch a new teaser for Nick Cannon”s “Drumline” sequel.

“Supernatural”s” latest promo features strip clubs and karaoke

It”s “The Year of the Deanmon.”