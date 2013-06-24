‘Buffalo Bill Cosby’ is your new favorite painting

06.24.13

Justin Hager is clearly very talented, but I can’t tell whether his true mastery lies in painting or in punning. Either way, I’m inclined to decorate my entire home with his colorful, kinda super fucked-up pop culture renderings. What do you think, should I put “Buffalo Bill Cosby” in my foyer or my dark hole?

If “Buffalo Bill Cosby” is a little too, I don’t know — naked?, perverse?, colorful? — for you, there’s also this lovely rendering of “Nestle Snipes”:

And if you’re into fully-clothed men but don’t find Wesley quite sadistic enough? Then perhaps “SpongeBob Saget” is more your speed.

