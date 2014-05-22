Bummer: Jessica Chastain won’t be starring in ‘True Detective’ Season 2

Bad news, Jessica Chastain fans: the “Interstellar” actress won't be starring in “True Detective” Season 2.
Shooting down rumors of her involvement at an amfAR event in Cannes on Thursday night, Chastain told Variety that while she's a big fan of the critically-acclaimed HBO series, she won't be showing up in the new season.
“That news broke yesterday, and everybody went crazy on the Internet,” she said. “It”s an awkward thing because when all that attention happens – it takes away from whoever plays the role.”
Still, she noted she'll be tuning in like everyone else when the new season premieres: “I”m going to watch the second season just like I watched every episode of the first.”
What a bummer… I was really hoping we’d get to see her on the new season. Oh, well… Hopefully whoever they cast is just as inspired.
I wish they’d just tell us something – who is the director, who is the star. The suspense is killing me! Though if I were an actor I would find Woody Harrelson a hard act to follow and Matthew McConaughey an impossible act to follow.
Do we officially even know there is a script yet?
It’s disgusting how these movie stars have no respect for TV shows and consider starring in one a step back in their careers, like every movie they’re in is great. Great movies are rarity these days, TV shows are not.
Whoa little far.. McConaughey just won the Oscar for Best Actor and starred on a TV show. I don’t think there is quite the disdain for movie stars to act in TV shows nowadays. Especially if the commitment is a short one.