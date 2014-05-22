Bummer: Jessica Chastain won’t be starring in ‘True Detective’ Season 2

Bad news, Jessica Chastain fans: the “Interstellar” actress won't be starring in “True Detective” Season 2.

Shooting down rumors of her involvement at an amfAR event in Cannes on Thursday night, Chastain told Variety that while she's a big fan of the critically-acclaimed HBO series, she won't be showing up in the new season.

“That news broke yesterday, and everybody went crazy on the Internet,” she said. “It”s an awkward thing because when all that attention happens – it takes away from whoever plays the role.”

Still, she noted she'll be tuning in like everyone else when the new season premieres: “I”m going to watch the second season just like I watched every episode of the first.”

