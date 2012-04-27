‘Cabin In The Woods’ heads straight to DVD in Australia and NZ

Hello, Village Roadshow.
This evening, I was working on a review for a film and occasionally looking over at the Twitter feed on another screen, and I saw Garth Franklin send a single Tweet. “Roadshow have confirmed – both “Cabin In The Woods” and Chernobyl Diaries” will go direct to DVD in Australia. Dates to be announced.”
Could I ask you to reconsider that decision?
You’ve got time. You haven’t announced any dates yet, so you haven’t tied yourself to anything that you’d then have to retract. You are in a position right now to simply reverse course and make a whole lot of potential customers very very happy.
“But we’ve gone over the numbers and we’ve discussed it and we’re pretty sure this is the right decision.” I’m sure you have any number of very smart professional people working for your company who have spent real time and energy putting together the plan that Garth was referring to tonight. I’m sure there is sound reasoning behind the decision.
But you’re wrong.
You’re so wrong. You’re so very wrong that I’m not even sure how you’ve ended up as far from right as you have. At the very least, you need to release “Cabin” in theaters. I haven’t seen “Chernobyl” yet, but I certainly will. With “Cabin,” I’m on the record already as being a pretty big fan of the film. And since you’re Village Roadshow, a distributor I don’t ever deal with in a market that I do not directly cover, you may not care at all about my opinion. I’m not a potential ticket buyer for your release of the film, so my protest is perhaps less than urgent to you.
My feelings on the subject, to be honest, don’t matter. But just based on the reaction when I retreated the news tonight, my feelings on the subject are remarkably similar to the feelings from your actual potential customers, film fans in New Zealand and Australia. I’ve been watching reactions scroll by now for over an hour, and you’ve really upset people.
Even if that doesn’t mean anything to you, didn’t “The Avengers” just shatter some sort of box-office record there? You now have a new movie “from the writer/director of ‘The Avengers'” just sitting there in your lap, a big giant birthday present wrapped in pretty paper and covered in bows, and you don’t know what to do with it. You want to regift it to someone without opening it. You want to, for some reason, simply pass on the opportunity.
“You saw what he did with superheroes. Now see what he did to horror.” There. You just sold “Cabin In The Woods” to a post-“Avengers” audience. You’re welcome. Now please change your mind and release the film.
Hey, you know how Chris Hemsworth is Australian? And he’s suddenly the star of “The Avengers,” which we just established is a monster hit, and that means you have a new homegrown movie star… who also happens to star in “Cabin,” which you are sending to video? Well, what if you actually promoted the fact that there’s a new Australian movie star, and he’s in “Cabin” and he’s sort of motherflippin’ great in it?
I don’t mean to sound sarcastic. I honestly believe this is just a case where the numbers aren’t adding up for you, but there’s more to the story now and you need a nudge back on track. One where you’re not being yelled at or insulted, but rather simply approached and asked. Please. Please release the film to theaters.
“Cabin” is a film that plays best with a crowd. And it’s a film you should be able to sell now. Even if you make a profit one-fifth the size of what “The Avengers” is doing, that would be amazing. Your customers are in my Twitter feed right now freaking out. Here’s a sampling of their reactions:
“With an Australian AND Kiwi cast members? Baffling.” – Matt Daly
“What the HELL… no theatrical release?” – Scots Chris
“Wow. And they call us the lucky country.” – Kimberley Santos
“Drew, my heart just broke a bit when I read that.” – Brazzavillian
“Co-written by the Avengers guy and starring a nice local lad. It makes no sense.” – Mark Millar
And on, and on, and on… and people are upset. They are struggling to stay away from spoilers, and they’re holding out for a theatrical release they can see. They want something that you can give them… something they will pay you for… and you’re leaving that money on the table and walking away.
Why?
Sincerely confused,
Drew McWeeny
Considering there are pretty much no more rental stores in Australia all they are doing it driving even more people to the internet.
What makes this even truer is a lack of Netflix in Australia, leaving pretty much just the sell-thru market.
Echoed Drew’s comments about capitalising on Whedon and Hemsworth on the twitters. Can’t believe Roadshow would willingly pass on an opportunity like that to make some money. Just seems very counterintuitive.
This is a fucking poster child for piracy. They fuck us, so why shouldn’t we fuck them?
To be a better person who isn’t a thief. It isn’t like they aren’t offering the film at all.
So you bribe us with early screening of The Avengers, but NO screening for Cabin??? Sneaky B!tch… I DEMAND release of Cabin in theatres!!
Sincerely, thanks for this Drew. I’m in NZ and have been hanging out for “Cabin in the Woods” since first hearing about it way back when. I’ve avoided every sort of spoiler/review for the film, wanting to go in as fresh as possible. But I’m sick of avoiding talk about it. I want to join the conversation now. Is that, really, too much to ask? And is it really too much to expect that this film – from the guy who just wrote & directed one of the biggest box-office openers in NZ and Australian history and with NZ and Australian cast members – be released in a cinema? As if the release of this little film that could hasn’t been tortuous enough already.
But seeing as how “Attack the Block” only JUST got a minimal theatrical release here, I’m not holding out hope.
Well, they’re not releasing it: [roadshowfilms.tumblr.com]
Thanks for trying, Drew.
It’s spelt Australia you dumbshits!
Dude you are right on the money. I’ve already informed Roadshow Films that i will go out of my way to buy a foreign bluray copy so that they dont get one cent of my hard earned if they dont theatrically distribute the movie.
Thank you so much for this!!! It was bad enough having to wait three months for this (and avoid all spoilers) but now to be told we won’t be getting it at the cinemas is just pathetic. This is the reason why Australia is some of the world’s biggest downloaders- we get screwed around. How am I meant to enjoy a film if there are 100s of articles on websites that I visit on a daily basis that ruins it for me. The studios need to wake up to this and realise that they’re just training the younger audience members to download. That, and the ridiculous cinema prices….
Thanks Drew.
Maybe the distributors really didn’t like the movie at all?
What the hell? This is Anna Hutchison’s (a Kiwi) first major film role. That alone should make this a big deal.
Sorry to say that, but so what? Movies, that aren’t huge smash hits in the US, get constantly dumped DTV overseas. Sometimes it even hits some seriously awesome stuff. That’s the way it has always been and nobody cared. Right now it even looks like THE RAID will skip theatres in Germany (although to be honest, nothing is set in stone yet.), which is a shame, but come on, why are you upset about this NOW?
He is writing about this because Cabin is easy to sell. There is a clear hook for the audience. And he also doesn’t live overseas nor cover that area. So it’s possible he didn’t know until recently about the overseas releases.
But that doesn’t mean he has to sit idley by. Bravo,Drew.
I have been waiting for this here in Australia since 2009. I’m furious and devastated at this news as are all my friends. I wanted nothing more than to be able to experience this with a crowd and go back and take friends and have them discover it too. Do they really want to force us to download this? Or do I just have to start applying for overseas Visas now? This is ridiculous. I hope everyone jumps on the Roadshow Films facebook page and lets them know how much this stinks.
Out of rage and despair I created this page on facebook. While I doubt a fan campaign will chance Roadshow’s minds I can’t let this one go without a fight. I’ve waited too long.
[www.facebook.com]
I seem to be the only person who thought this was a really poor movie, with ‘satire’ aiming at only the easiest of targets (the whole jock, slut, virgin, nerd, nice guy thing again?), symbolism that was slap-in-the-face obvious, a total lack of scares or atmosphere created by its tepid attempts at irony (note to writers: calling out a convention is not the same as subverting it, especially when not bothering to put any fresh or clever spins on them), mainstream-friendly references only and a cameo by a sci-fi rather than horror icon (what, was Jamie Lee Curtis not recognisable enough). Like Drew Goddard’s Cloverfield, it was a movie pretending to have something to say when actually delivering nothing more than the most generic example of the genre possible, concealed beneath a veil of subversion (in Cloverfield, visually echoing 9/11 in the most meaningless, exploitative way). Only the last ten minutes were any fun, when all pretense of thematic depth was abandoned in favour of a mildly amusing bloodbath.
Its only clever trick was pandering so shamelessly to the self-congratulatory characteristics of geek culture, getting raves despite being no wittier or more insightful than the first Scary Movie, and having nothing to say that hadn’t already been covered years ago by the Scream and Final Destination franchises. If you want a horror film that works brilliantly both in its own right and as genre subversion, check out last year’s undeservedly ignored Kill List instead.
I hate to tell you this, but Alien was a horror movie. Which makes Sigourney Weaver a horror icon.
Also, the fact that the characters weren’t actually the stereotypes of the genre (jock, slut, virgin, nerd, nice guy) until the organization behind the whole thing tweaked them into those roles sounds like subversion to me. And I’m not sure how you can claim that the Bradley Whitford/Richard Jenkins parts, plus the climactic scene aren’t original spins on the old tropes.
You don’t have to like it, but credit where credit is due.
@MMCB105: Alien is science fiction first and foremost, and Weaver (whose name you shouldn’t have given away, since people who haven’t seen the film are reading this topic) could only be considered an icon by the most ridiculously generous definition. Ask anyone for a horror icon and no-one would say her. She has nothing to do with the kinds of movies Cabin deals with, that’s for sure.
As for two of the characters being turned into the stereotypes during the movie, so what? What is that saying about the genre, other than that the audience like seeing those clichés and the genre is happy to provide them, which is basically the same point. As for the Whitford/Jenkins parts, they represent just another a blunt piece of symbolism (what they represent I won’t spoil, obviously) whose key idea isn’t exactly revolutionary, especially if you’ve even the faintest awareness of film theory.
If by climactic scene you mean the event at the very end of the movie, if you read it in the manner the rest of the narrative suggests, it makes no sense. If taken literally, that type of ending has been done countless times before. The final ten minutes only work because they largely abandon all the previous pretensions.
Hey Drew,
Since this article is getting the film to Aus before we’re all spoiled on the film, could you remove these comments, which I feel I regret reading.
Why? Why on this page go into that level of description guys? Wtf?
Sorry guys, I shoulda put a spoiler warning, I wasn’t thinking.
I am going to post a couple of spoiler-ific details regarding Cabin in the Woods, so anyone who hasn’t seen it yet and is still hoping to should probably skip the rest of this:
I agree that they should be releasing this theatrically, and given the recent success of The Avengers in Australia I think they’re missing a huge opportunity to market it around Chris Hemsworth. Imagine going into the movie expecting to watch THOR play the leader only to see him basically commit suicide.
Im Australian and I will go see this. Reply to this comment, who knows maybe it’ll convince them that there’s people out there rabid for this movie.
People in Australia couldn’t care less that some part of a movie is Australian. They are long since used to the idea that culture is something that someone else sells them. If I’m not wrong, last year was the worst box office on record for Australian movies (did it actually dip below 1% share? Catastrophic, in any case). So I applaud your good intentions, Drew, but the situation is far from what you imagine it should be.
No theater release for Australia, you say?
Will pirate.
Cabin in the Woods is now getting a theatrical release: [roadshowfilms.tumblr.com]
