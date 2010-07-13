Cable TV Ratings: Strong debuts for ‘Rizzoli & Isles,’ ‘Haven,’ ‘Glades’

07.13.10 8 years ago

TNT

July may be a relaxed time for scripted programming on the network side, but it’s already been a busy few days for cable drama premieres, with a trio of new shows — TNT’s “Rizzoli & Isles,” A&E’s “The Glades” and Syfy’s “Haven” — attracting strong premiere audiences.
Most notable, clearly, was Monday (July 12) night’s premiere of “Rizzoli & Isles,” which brought in a whopping 7.6 million viewers, claiming the title of cable’s top commercial-supported series launch of all time. 
Want a strange caveat for that record? The “Rizzoli & Isles” premiere still ranks behind the 2007 debut of “Raising the Bar” among all series premieres on ad-supported cable, but that premiere aired commercial-free. 
“Rizzoli & Isles” got a big bump from the sixth season premiere of “The Closer,” which pulled in 7.7 million viewers, up 7 percent from its June 2009 Season Five premiere.
“The tremendous viewer response to ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ is very gratifying,” states Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies. “‘Rizzoli & Isles’ is shaping up to be a great companion for The Closer, which continues to deliver extraordinary numbers in its sixth season on our network.”
A&E, meanwhile, was quite pleased with Sunday’s launch of “The Glades,” which became the most-watched original drama series telecast in that network’s history, pulling in 3.6 million viewers in its first airing, also setting records in A&E’s key 25-54 demographic.
“The fact that the series was able to break through in a crowded summer landscape against heavy competition is a testament to the quality of the show and the incredible talent and performance of the show”s lead Matt Passmore,” stated A&E President and General Manager Bob DeBitetto.
The Friday premiere of Syfy’s “Haven” broke no records, but it did pull in 2.336 million viewers, holding onto most of its lead-in from the fourth season premiere of “Eureka.”

Around The Web

TAGSCABLE RATINGSGladesHavenRIZZOLI & ISLES

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP