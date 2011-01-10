Cake and Cage the Elephant lead new album releases for Jan. 11

01.10.11 8 years ago

The focus on this week will be on new single releases from Britney Spears (read our review here)  and Jay-Z/Kanye West, but there are a number of noteworthy albums hitting the streets on Jan. 11, including sets from British Sea Power, Cage the Elephant,  Cake and Steel Magnolia.

British Sea Power, “Valhalla Dancehall” (Rough Trade): Following the experimental 7-song EP “Zeus,” this English indie rock band returns with a new set of often raucous, literate tunes.

Cage the Elephant, “Thank You Happy Birthday” (Relentless): American rock band”s sophomore effort is a wide-ranging affair, spanning aggro-rock to country-leaning acoustic sets. Read our review here.

Cake, “Showroom of Compassion” (Upbeat/ILG): The album, Cake”s first in seven years, was recorded using solar power. No word if that will mean a sunnier outlook for Joel McCrea”s sung/spoken delivery, but he says to expect some piano-based tracks.

Steel Magnolia, “Steel Magnolia” (Big Machine): “Can You Duet” second season coed pair finally releases first full -length album following two top 30 Country singles.

Tapes ‘N Tapes, “Outside” (ibid/Redeye): More alt-pop from Minnesota quartet on its third album.

