Cake and Cage the Elephant lead new album releases for Jan. 11

The focus on this week will be on new single releases from Britney Spears (read our review here) and Jay-Z/Kanye West, but there are a number of noteworthy albums hitting the streets on Jan. 11, including sets from British Sea Power, Cage the Elephant, Cake and Steel Magnolia.

British Sea Power, “Valhalla Dancehall” (Rough Trade): Following the experimental 7-song EP “Zeus,” this English indie rock band returns with a new set of often raucous, literate tunes.

Cage the Elephant, “Thank You Happy Birthday” (Relentless): American rock band”s sophomore effort is a wide-ranging affair, spanning aggro-rock to country-leaning acoustic sets. Read our review here.

Cake, “Showroom of Compassion” (Upbeat/ILG): The album, Cake”s first in seven years, was recorded using solar power. No word if that will mean a sunnier outlook for Joel McCrea”s sung/spoken delivery, but he says to expect some piano-based tracks.

Steel Magnolia, “Steel Magnolia” (Big Machine): “Can You Duet” second season coed pair finally releases first full -length album following two top 30 Country singles.

Tapes ‘N Tapes, “Outside” (ibid/Redeye): More alt-pop from Minnesota quartet on its third album.