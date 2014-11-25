‘Cake’ Trailer: Jennifer Aniston Goes Anti-Glam Just in Time for Oscar Season

Jennifer Aniston famously de-glammed herself for the role of a disheveled pill-popper suffering from post-traumatic stress in the darkly comic “Cake,” and now viewers can get a look at the final result in the film's first trailer.
The film's new trailer highlights Aniston's performance, which has been acclaimed on the fest circuit, despite mixed reviews for the film itself.
With an Oscar-qualifying run scheduled for next month, Aniston is clearly aiming for awards buzz here, and it helps that she's surrounded by a sterling cast loaded with Oscar nominees like Adriana Barraza, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, and Anna Kendrick, with Sam Worthington (“Avatar”) also thrown in for good measure. Daniel Barnz (“Won't Back Down”) directed.
Watch the trailer here:
More ABC US news | ABC World News
“Cake” will open in New York on January 13, before expanding wider.
Do you think Jennifer Aniston has a shot at an Oscar nomination?
I’d much sooner give an Oscar to Rob Schneider.
Great haunting trailer. I love Aniston and hope this goes her way.
Sigh. Might as well get this out of the way before the resident Cotillard fanatic shows up…
Jennifer Aniston is poop! Marion Cotillard should win the OSCAR! Marion Cotillard should win all the Oscars! Every other actress is GARBAGE. Every other actress in the HISTORY of the WORLD is GARBAGE! There is only MARION COTILLARD! MARION MARION MARION!!! COTILLARD COTILLARD COTILLARD!!!! MARION COTILLARD!!!!!! MAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRIIIIIIOOONNNNN!
COOOOOOOOTTTTTTTIIIILLLLLLLAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRDDDDDDDDDDDDD!!!!
Marion Cotillard should win ALL the OSCARS! Not POOP Jennifer Aniston! ALLLLLLLLL OF THEMMM!!!!!
MARION COTILLARD!!!!!!!
Did I get that right?
Hell, I like them both as personalities. If they’re side by side for the last spot, though, it’s undeniable that MC has better reviews X 2.
Very funny comment, though, and it also highlights the futility of bashing one performer to lift up another – a phenomenon that seems to be concentrated around the female categories for some reason. (Must admit, however that I did reflexively cringe at yesterday’s “4th Statue for Meryl” post. Nothing against her really; just that there are other choices if they ever wish to look around.)
I think her performance in “The Immigrant” is the best of the year. I ditto your opinion that she deserves the Oscar.
However, don’t you think it’s insulting to call every other actress garbage? Hope your exaggeration is just a joke.
I can’t figure out if BVR really didn’t get RJ’s joke, or if we’re just layering irony upon irony now.
Not only Jennifer Aniston isn’t poop, she’s actually a likable person and a talented but limited in my opinion actress and not worthy of an Oscar nominaton. Every other actress is garbage? Really, have you ever read something like that from me? WTF? Jessica Chastain is garbage? I can’t count the posts I wrote for her and her incredible performances this year, from The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby to Interstellar and clearly A Most Violent Year. The same goes for the phenomenal and criminally robbed of an Oscar Julianne Moore, for both Still Alice and Maps to the stars (God, she’s amazing in both). Rosamund Pike for Gone Girl, Felicity Jones for The Theory Of Everything, Hilary Swank for The Homesman, Amy Adams for Big Eyes, I can go on and on and on, take your pick man. Yes, I totally believe Marion Cotillard is the greatest actress I’ve seen in my life (and my life has been always about movies, as both a reviewer and a screenwriter), that she gave the two best female performances of the year (for Two Days, One Night and The Immigrant) but maybe that’s just me (though I know that’s not the case). God, your comment is so stupid it ends up entertaining. I don’t know if you know the difference between reading and taking a look at a person’s comments. And obviously admiring a criminally snubbed of a second Oscar nomination terrific actress like Cotillard (and that’s definitely not just me) and wanting to spread awareness about her little-seen work (since it’s mostly foreign or arthouse) doesn’t make you a fanatic. Leaving a comment like yours though makes you stupid. But really, in an entertaining way. Thanks again, you made my day man!
Not sure about the movie itself but her performance does look great. Even if she doesn’t get an Oscar nomination I hope she uses this role to get the chance to do more dramatic work.
Filliam H. Muffman!!!!
I chuckled a little when the cast’s names were screened at the end of the trailer – Golden Globe winner Jennifer Aniston this, Academy Award nominee everyone else that. And then at the very end, SAM WORTHINGTON. Poor guy!
I chuckled a little when the cast’s names were screened at the end of the trailer – Golden Globe winner Jennifer Aniston this, Academy Award nominee everyone else that. And then at the very end, SAM WORTHINGTON. Poor guy!
Anyway Aniston doesn’t stand a chance in hell for a nomination. Cake barely made any impact at TIFF and has a 46 metacritic score. We already have four locks in the Lead race (Moore, Pike, Witherspoon, Jones) with Adams, Swank and Blunt fighting for that last spot (I’m leaning towards Adams for the Weinstein + baity real-life historical character factor). People, stop making it seem like Jennifer Aniston, Academy Award Nominee will happen this year.
You know it was a bad year for actresses when Aniston is considered for an Academy Award nomination.
5th spot goes to Anne Dorval in Xavier Dolan`s Mommy
Yes, watching her deglamorized is a nice change of pace but frankly Jennifer Aniston is denifinitely not the kind of actress that deserves an Oscar nomination and her performance, while clearly solid doesn’t look as great as it is hyped to be. Oscar-worthy? Come on! In the same year that an actress as brilliant and criminally robbed of a second Oscar nomination as Marion Cotillard gave the two greatest female performances (Two Days, One Night and The Immigrant) and is vying for a nomination for either? In he same year that talents as groundbreaking as Jessica Chastain and Hilary Swank (phenomenal in The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby and The Homesman respectively) are dark horses for work more than worthy of an Oscar nod? Even Shailene Woodley’s thoroughly convincing and affecting turn in a melodramatic young adult adaptation like The Fault In Our Stars is clearly ten times more worthy than Aniston’s work in Cake. Even her name in the same sentence with the word Oscar seems like a joke to many people and the reasons are obvious. She belongs to that long list of Because let’s be honest, shall we, she is and always be an actress of indisputable talent but also indisputable obvious limitations that are strikingly evident in even her strongest screen work, like her obviously good and affecting work in Cake. I don’t know if her fans are willing to realize it or not, but she belongs to that long list of well known stars like Reese Witherspoon and Sandra Bullock who, while having some undeniable acting virtues and screen magnetism, have also undeniable limitations in terms of acting. They’re not actresses like Marion Cotillard, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton and many more that have never won an Oscar like Isabelle Huppert, Julianne Moore, Jessica Chastain, Amy Adams, Samantha Morton, just to name a few, all of them actresses of otherwordly talent in acting, tremendous technical skills, obviously limitless depth and an almost terrifying level of commitment to every role they so brilliantly portray on screen or on stage. And that constant desire to defy every expectation of their audience, approach not even a single role as an Oscar vehicle and take risks that seem almost inconceivable. Well, those ladies deserve five Oscar nominations each. Aniston and Witherspoon are not even half of the actors they are. The reason between solid / (really) good work and great / Oscar worthy is HUGE. I know it’s fun for many journalists as well as readers obviously to read posts like “Jennifer Aniston goes anti-glam just in time for Oscar season”, but no, going anti-glam (and giving an obviously solid performance alright) doesn’t make a performance worthy of an Oscar. It really doesn’t.
As a chronic pain sufferer I’m so glad to see this tough subject being tackled. Jennifer aniston has de glamorised and put herself out there to show how hard life is for people in daily pain. Say all you want, she is brave and is doing a great thing. Too many of us suffer In Silence. Thank you Hollywood for making this film.
Definitely! All the way best actress!
Jennifer Aniston LOL