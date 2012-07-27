Calling all original screenplay contenders

It’s hardly a new complaint that the humble original screenplay is practically an endangered species in the current cinematic landscape. Multiple column inches have been spent bemoaning the dominance of sequels, remakes, reboots, retreads and other means of narrative recycling in our multiplexes: of the top 10 grossers at the US box office this year, a mere two (Seth Macfarlane’s “Ted” and Pixar’s “Brave”) are putatively original creations. Audiences like known quantities, studios like low-risk investments, original screenplays pile up on the back burner. And so on.
But while popular filmmaking routinely takes flak for its lack of initiative, the trend is no less prevalent in prestige cinema. This year alone sees a bevy of high-toned literary adaptations jostling for festival space and/or awards attention come wintertime, many of which have been filmed before. There at least 17 big-screen versions of “Anna Karenina” on record, but Joe Wright is bringing us another; Mike Newell is steering the eighth go-round of “Great Expectations” (not including last year’s high-profile TV miniseries); Tom Hooper, the sixteenth of “Les Miserables” (though, to be fair, the first of the beloved stage musical); Baz Luhrmann, the fourth of “The Great Gatsby”; Peter Jackson, the second of “The Hobbit.” The characters here may not wear Spandex, but they’re as overworked as any Marvel superhero.
Add to that any number of further high-profile adaptations — whether of novels (“Life of Pi,” “On the Road,” “Silver Linings Playbook”), plays (“Beasts of the Southern Wild, “Quartet,” “The Sapphires”), journalism (“Argo,” “The Sessions”), biographies (“Lincoln”), radio scripts (“Hyde Park on Hudson”) or just previously existing characters (“Knocked Up” spinoff “This is 40”) — and it seems this year’s Oscar race could be as light on major original contenders as last year’s, when the Best Picture lineup featured twice as many adapted screenplays (by the Academy’s rulings, at least) as original ones.
Of course, that didn’t stop “The Artist,” based on an original, albeit reference-laden, screenplay, from ruling the roost last year — indeed, the last three Best Picture winners have been original by Academy criteria. Perhaps their relative rarity gives them a leg up with voters; perhaps not. Either way, “The Master” could well be that special snowflake this year: currently the only original contender in Kris’ predicted Best Picture lineup, it’s also the only title I feel reasonably comfortable about betting on for a Best Original Screenplay nod, even sight unseen. In a field this unencumbered with heavily-buzzed competitors, Paul Thomas Anderson’s veiled Scientology study would have to disappoint on a pretty grand scale not to earn Paul Thomas Anderson a fourth Oscar nod from the writers’ branch. (From the year-end releases with original screenplays, only Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” looks an equivalent draw in terms of profile, though it remains to be seen whether it’s too pulpy for the Academy.)
Filling out 28 other slots on our Contenders page for the category, however, has been a trickier task — and a rather interesting one. “Once again, this category is weak,” our colleague Greg Ellwood emailed earlier this week, delivering the tip that Sundance favourite “The Sessions” was, contrary to our earlier impression, an adapted screenplay. That’s a common response, but I don’t think a lack of major prestige contenders equates to weakness: it just forces voters have to show a little more ingenuity when filling out their ballots.
That often makes for a category that is actually the strongest and most diverse on the nominee slate: with Oscar bait leaning more in favor of adaptations, that allows more room for the open-minded writers’ branch to consider foreign-language features, animation, indies and comedies. It’s thanks to the supposed “weakness” of the Best Original Screenplay race that both “A Separation” and “Bridesmaids” made the cut last year, that Mike Leigh has five writing nominations to his name, that such marvellous outsiders as “Y tu Mama Tambien,” “In Bruges,” “Do the Right Thing” and “Heavenly Creatures” get to call themselves Oscar nominees at all — and that’s just taking the last quarter-century into account. The industry’s dependence on adaptations has its upsides.
So, what are the left-field original screenplays that could slip onto the ballot while the bloodbath rages over in the adapted category? Michael Haneke, as unimaginable as this might have seemed even five years ago, looks as likely a contender as any. Following its rapturous Cannes reception, Palme d’Or winner “Amour” is bound to be one of the year’s most critically venerated titles: its medicine might be too strong for voters in the top races, but its painstaking, character-centered construction is just the sort of achievement the writers like to recognize, whether it’s submitted in the foreign-language Oscar derby or not. (If not, the resulting furore should all but guarantee recognition elsewhere.)
Another Cannes title, Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom,” is considerably lighter, but just as serious a possibility: reviews have been generally glowing, box office has been stronger than expected and even if it’s not one of Anderson’s most verbally intricate films (like, say, “The Royal Tenenbaums,” which earned Anderson his only previous writing nod), there’s no Academy branch friendlier to mellowly quirky Amerindie fare than the writers.
Ordinarily, a spring release like “Moonrise” would risk falling foul of voters’ short memories: in a less cluttered field like this, however, that’s not quite such a disadvantage. Indeed, several outstanding first-half releases will be hoping to benefit from this: there’s no breakout grown-up comedy to fill the shoes of “Bridesmaids” (sorry “Ted” — not happening), but a smartly written summer sleeper like “Magic Mike” could fit the bill instead. Even less popular early birds stand a chance. Two former nominees, Whit Stillman and Sarah Polley, haven’t gain much traction for “Damsels in Distress” and “Take This Waltz,” respectively, but if anyone’s likely to be remember their wonderful work at the end of the year, it’s the writers, who routinely have have to dig a little deeper through the release calendar than other voting branches.
In a less adventurous outcome, that could also come to the aid of “Brave”: it’s no one’s favorite Pixar feature, and it hasn’t matched the critical or commercial performance of the studio’s best work, but in a category which has found room for six previous Pixar features, the chirpy family flick could be an easy default choice.
What else? The fall festival circuit will unveil the hopefully literate Kristen Wiig-Annette Bening comedy “Imogene,” and presumably Martin McDonagh’s “Seven Psychopaths,” which appears to hit the same black-comic vein that earned him a nod for “In Bruges” four years ago. “Imogene,” incidentally, boasts a solo woman writer in Michelle Morgan; other female-written comedies that could feasibly charm the writers are “Ruby Sparks” (Zoe Kazan) and “Your Sister’s Sister” (Lynn Shelton) — though I’d prefer Shelton to get out of her habit of bursting delightful character studies with cop-out third acts before the Academy cottons on to her.
I could go on simply running through our Contenders page, which also spans such offbeat options as Ira Sachs’s peach-delicate gay relationship drama “Keep the Lights On,” Drew Goddard and Joss Whedom’s zippy genre fondue “Cabin in the Woods” and whatever Terrence Malick has drawn up this time to accompany his exquisite imagery. Bottom line: more than ever this year, Best Original Screenplay is a category at once thin on contenders and rife with possibilities. What have you got your eye on?
No love for Looper? JK. There’s no way a genre flick like that would get in. Nolan pulled it off for Inception, but he arguably has a little more respect than someone like Rian Johnson.
My prediction:
The Master
Moonrise Kingdom
Django Unchained(this is up in the air)
Armour
Take This Waltz(I guess. Not much heat around it)
As you can see, Looper is on the Contenders page. I wasn’t going to discuss *everything* on it.
I haven’t updated my rankings in a while, but if I did, would certainly move The Master into my top five.
With my top 5, I took some gambles with To the Wonder, Trouble with the Curve, and Won’t Back Down. I know that last one is a longshot, but I think that it’s gonna be this years The Help/Blind Side.
Neither of which were nominated for their screenplays. ;)
Wasn’t Django Unchained based on old spaghetti western film series, or they’ve found a loophole somehow?
I’d really consider Flight — it looks like a very twisty but always relatable story; but of the movies I’ve already seen, I’m hoping that Jeff, Who Lives At Home and Detachment don’t go away completely unnoticed. The former is pretty funny in a very, very mundane sort of way — it’s all about how things snowball through happenstance to the protagonists; and the latter employs an interesting faux-doc narration style, which although is a bit stylitically disrupting, it brings another layer to Brody’s superb acting.
The title is a reference to an older character, but it’s no more based on a preceding film than “Inglourious Basterds” was.
I would love to see a nomination for Whit Stillman in “Damsels in Distress”. Its the best screenplay of the year thus far.
My other favorites really stand no shot in this category or at the Oscars period: Polisse, The Day He Arrives, Miss Bala, and the Kid with a Bike.
Let’s hope Magic Mike and Moonrise Kingdom, which I both like a lot can nab noms in this category too.
Seeing Brit Marling nominated would be kind of fun. And I haven’t seen them yet, but what about “Wanderlust” or “Safety Not Guaranteed”?
Personally, I liked “To Rome With Love”. And I would be totally on board with nominations for “Moonrise Kingdom” and “Ted”.
Damsels is a magnificent script indeed. I would love it if it were nominated. PTA is a given. And the great Michael Haneke nominated for a competitive Oscar in a regular category would be reason to cheer of course.
Other great scripts are
The Kid With A Bike
Declaration Of War
Anataolia
Personally, I think “To Rome with Love” deserves serious consideration. The reviewers have largely misundertood and completely underapreciated this film (as well Talk Dark Stranger – Woody’s best since Match Point), but, in my view, not only does it have moments of greatness, it is also extremely well acted and directed (it’s something of a directorial tour de force, actually). The Italian sections are killer. The intentional roughness around certain parts only works to its advantage.
Still, this will never happen and I am not going to pretend like Allen is underappreciated by AMPAS. I mean, in a weird way, he is but here in the real world he’s doing just fine. I’m a big fan but last year I would have given the Best Screenplay Oscar to “The Artist” instead. It deserved it.
Woody Allen’s Tall Dark Stranger (You Will Meet) is totally underappreciated. Much like To Rome With Love, it has 3 different plot lines that doesn’t diverge. You know, like that other lauded film…Babel (ugh, ugh). For sure, I love the way Woody Allen used Alec Baldwin’s character as a ‘fourth wall’ or a Greek chorus.
Anyway, TDS is under appreciated. To Rome W. Love is also under appreciated.
Damsel In Distress my least fav. Whit Stilman film, but still worthy of an Oscar nomination. Oh, Last Days of Disco was probably my favorite film of his, and probably the best.
Ever!
**Tall Dark Stranger (You Will Meet)**
Is there any advantage to writing this title in this order? Is there a joke I’m not getting? I’m curious.
Nothing, no joke. It’s just a polite deference to the original post and adding some clarification.
Also, by “diverge”, I mean converge.
why did you mentioned mike leigh in a negative way?
Do you want him to adapt as well. He is master. Make me another career girls.
I’m really curious what you think is negative about the Mike Leigh mention. It seems pretty clear that Guy thinks his nominations are a positive.
Yeah, I’m not sure how Soulful read that as a slight on Leigh. I love his work.
thanks for the confirmation, you word player.
^
… What?!
^
I’m reeeeeeeally not seeing the wordplay there. It’s pretty straightforward.
I think the reader is perhaps just reading weak year = weak nominees, so if Mike Leigh is nominated in a weak year it means he has a weak script. This = that.
If so, he/she also apparently missed the quotation marks around “weakness.” And, you know, the word “supposed.”
This category is one of my absolute favorites every year on my own ballot, and the Academy frequently comes up with some inspired nominees. (Although to be honest, I thought last year’s lineup was pretty weak. It was A Separation, and then everything else.)
My favorite scripts so far this year have all been mentioned: Moonrise Kingdom, The Kid with a Bike, and Damsels in Distress. And it’s not perfect, but there’s a lot to like about The Five-Year Engagement’s script, too. I think it’s easily the equal of Bridesmaids and superior to most Apatow-related fare.
I agree, although I loved last year’s slate. It’s often my favorite category, at least partially due to lack of bait.
I loved Damsels in Distress except for that repeated color gag. It really took me out of the lovely beat of the film. If it had been once I would’ve glossed over it. I think there were three references and each time it made me cringe so much after smiling so big. If I could edit one thing from a movie in 2012, that’d be it.
The most obvious ones to predict at this point are The Master, Django Unchained and Moonrise Kingdom. Possibly Amour as well.
I’ve read Seven Psychopaths, and it could certainly be a contender as well. I’ll need to see how it translates to the screen though, because there could be some tonal things that might not work for the Academy. It reminded me a lot of Charlie Kaufman’s script for Adaptation meets In Bruges. It’s insane.
I don’t think To the Wonder has a chance. I know someone who has seen it, and while they loved it, they say it’s Malick’s least accessible film, so I expect it will be tough for it to win the Academy over in this category.
Oh, I didn’t know you’d seen Keep the Lights On! Is it worth it for me to catch a screening?
Yes, I saw it back in February at Berlin, though I never got round to writing a review. It’s well worth your time.
I wish you’d put Todd Solondz’s “Dark Horse” in the dark horse category just for the giggles.
Can we get a Holy Motors nomination steamrolling? No… oh, fine then.
I would die of happiness if “Cabin in the Woods” got a nomination.
Which means I don’t actually think it has much bigger chance than a blonde in a slasher, but I would I die.
Or maybe even kill.
I’m thinking that Craig Zobel’s upcoming film COMPLIANCE has a good shot at getting a nomination. A riveting film, through and through. I loved MAGIC MIKE, but I think it has 3rd act problems. I think you’re right, though–this will be PT Anderson’s award to lose.
Bernie is an adapted script. Just looking through your contender tracker. It’s based on a Texas Monthly article.
Thanks! Will correct.