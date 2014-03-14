B

Calvin Harris warms up with ‘Summer’

03.14.14 4 years ago

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris usually turns to one of his muses, such as Rihanna or Ellie Goulding, to give voice to his dance tracks, but with “Summer, ” his newest tune, he handles vocal chores himself. (Though he certainly has been known to take the lead occasionally before, on tunes lie “Feel So Close.”)

Harris has a gravelly voice (think a little like Sly Stone) that juxtaposes itself perfectly against this bouncy ode to love in the summer.  Against a light dance track that never gets too heavy or complicated, he sings about a girl he meets in the summer and falls in love with her “as the leaves turn brown.”  There aren”t many lyrics or even a real chorus. This is all about the beat and the feeling that those warm, carefree days bring.

Summer might not officially arrive until June 21, but Harris bring it to us three months early, and for that alone, we should thank him.

TAGSCalvin Harrisellie gouldingRihannasummer

