Roadies, the first TV show created by Cameron Crowe, finally has a premiere date, along with a trailer scored to “Hard Sun” by Crowe's longtime friend Eddie Vedder.

The series – about the crew for a touring band, starring Luke Wilson, Carla Gugino, Imogen Poots, Rafe Spall, Keshia Castle-Hughes, and more, and also produced by J.J. Abrams and Winnie Holzman – will debut on Showtime on Sunday, June 26 at 10 p.m. Here's the first look: