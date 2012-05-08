Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Banks beget glamour at ‘What to Expect’ preem

05.09.12 6 years ago

Though J. Lo was busy with her “American Idol” duties, “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” stars Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Banks, Chris Rock, Chace Crawford, Brooklyn Decker and Rodrigo Santoro all turned out for the upcoming film’s New York City premiere tonight. Named after the best-selling pregnancy guide written by Heidi Murkoff and Sharon Mazel, the Kirk Jones-directed film also stars Matthew Morrison (“Glee”), Wendi McLendon-Covey (“Bridesmaids”), Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”), Dennis Quaid and Anna Kendrick. It’s slated to hit theaters on May 18.

You can check out all the premiere photos in the gallery below!

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN DECKERCameron DiazCHACE CRAWFORDchris rockELIZABETH BANKSRODRIGO SANTOROWHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU'RE EXPECTINGWhat to Expect When Youre Expecting premiere

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP