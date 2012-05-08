Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Banks beget glamour at ‘What to Expect’ preem

Though J. Lo was busy with her “American Idol” duties, “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” stars Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Banks, Chris Rock, Chace Crawford, Brooklyn Decker and Rodrigo Santoro all turned out for the upcoming film’s New York City premiere tonight. Named after the best-selling pregnancy guide written by Heidi Murkoff and Sharon Mazel, the Kirk Jones-directed film also stars Matthew Morrison (“Glee”), Wendi McLendon-Covey (“Bridesmaids”), Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”), Dennis Quaid and Anna Kendrick. It’s slated to hit theaters on May 18.

