Cameron Diaz in talks to join Ridley Scott’s starry ‘The Counselor’

By now, just about every big name in Hollywood has been linked to Ridley Scott’s upcoming thriller “The Counselor,” with Cameron Diaz being the latest A-lister in talks to join the film.

She would join such stars as Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz. Angelina Jolie was previously rumored to be circling it as well, although it may have been for the role now going to Diaz.

The film follows a successful lawyer (Fassbender, soon starring in Scott’s “Prometheus”) who attempts to casually take part in the drug trade only to be pulled into a dangerous criminal underworld.

According to Deadline, Diaz will play a strong supporting character named Malkina.

Other stars who have been previously linked to “The Counselor” are Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman and Jeremy Renner.

“Counselor” is based on the first screenplay by noted novelist Cormac McCarthy (“The Road,” “Blood Meridian”). The Coen Brothers’ adaptation of McCarthy’s “No Country For Old Men” won Oscars for best picture and supporting actor for Bardem in 2007.

Diaz was recently seen in “Bad Teacher” and “The Green Hornet,” and will soon appear as part of the ensemble comedy “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” which premiered last night in Los Angeles: