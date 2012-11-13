Cameron Diaz is ‘The Other Woman’ in revenge comedy that may co-star Kristen Wiig

#Kristen Wiig
11.14.12 6 years ago

Cameron Diaz is out for vengeance.

The “Bad Teacher” star has signed on for “The Other Woman,” a high-concept comedy in which she’ll play a woman who discovers that the man she’s been romantically involved with is already married. She and the man’s wife then conspire to get revenge.

Also under consideration for the film (presumably for the role of the wife) is “Bridesmaids” star Kristen Wiig, though there is no formal deal in place for the actress at this time.

The news was broken by The Wrap.

Diaz was last seen in the ensemble rom-com “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.” She’ll next be seen in the “Gambit” remake opposite Colin Firth, Alan Rickman and Stanley Tucci.

Does “The Other Woman” sound like a film you’d like to see? Would Diaz and Wiig make a good on-screen pairing? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig
TAGSCameron DiazKristen WiigTHE OTHER WOMAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP