Cameron Diaz is ‘The Other Woman’ in revenge comedy that may co-star Kristen Wiig

Cameron Diaz is out for vengeance.
The “Bad Teacher” star has signed on for “The Other Woman,” a high-concept comedy in which she’ll play a woman who discovers that the man she’s been romantically involved with is already married. She and the man’s wife then conspire to get revenge.
Also under consideration for the film (presumably for the role of the wife) is “Bridesmaids” star Kristen Wiig, though there is no formal deal in place for the actress at this time.
The news was broken by The Wrap.
Diaz was last seen in the ensemble rom-com “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.” She’ll next be seen in the “Gambit” remake opposite Colin Firth, Alan Rickman and Stanley Tucci.
Does “The Other Woman” sound like a film you’d like to see? Would Diaz and Wiig make a good on-screen pairing? Let us know in the comments.
