Can Arcade Fire keep Eminem from returning to the top spot next week?

While many of us had anointed Arcade Fire the sure champions on next week”s chart, Eminem has a message for us: “I’m not done yet.”
As of Friday, it looked like his album, “Recovery,” would bounce back up to the top spot after Avenged Sevenfold”s “Nightmare,” temporarily knocked the set out of the top spot.
“Recovery” is on track to sell up to 155,000 copies by the Sunday close of the chart week, according to Hits Daily Double, as much as 20,000 more than Arcade Fire”s “The Suburbs.”
Arcade Fire is one of four titles looking to debut in the top 10 next week: Lady GaGa”s “The Remix,” a remix album of 10 tunes from “The Fame” and “The Fame Monster,” will likely debut around No. 5 or a little lower, as will the new set from Bun B. Both are on target to sell around 40,000 copies. Rockers Buckcherry and the Black Crowes are in a race to see which one can grab the No. 10 spot, with both moving up to 30,000 copies.
Did you buy Arcade Fire’s “The Suburbs”? What did you think?
Hopefuly Em Bounces Back And gets His #1 Spot Again
Bought it Tuesday and have played it nonstop since – with just a little break last night to see the National rock the House of Blues. The Suburbs is an awesome album, and each Arcade Fire album seems to be getting better and better
Bought it. Loved it. Third masterpiece by Arcade Fire. Hope they can keep Eminem out of the top spot, Arcade Fire deserves it for making a much better album than Recovery.
Bought it and really liked it. Just short of loving it. I miss the organs.