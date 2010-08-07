Can Arcade Fire keep Eminem from returning to the top spot next week?

While many of us had anointed Arcade Fire the sure champions on next week”s chart, Eminem has a message for us: “I’m not done yet.”

As of Friday, it looked like his album, “Recovery,” would bounce back up to the top spot after Avenged Sevenfold”s “Nightmare,” temporarily knocked the set out of the top spot.

“Recovery” is on track to sell up to 155,000 copies by the Sunday close of the chart week, according to Hits Daily Double, as much as 20,000 more than Arcade Fire”s “The Suburbs.”

Arcade Fire is one of four titles looking to debut in the top 10 next week: Lady GaGa”s “The Remix,” a remix album of 10 tunes from “The Fame” and “The Fame Monster,” will likely debut around No. 5 or a little lower, as will the new set from Bun B. Both are on target to sell around 40,000 copies. Rockers Buckcherry and the Black Crowes are in a race to see which one can grab the No. 10 spot, with both moving up to 30,000 copies.

