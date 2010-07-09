Can Big Boi’s ‘Luscious Left Foot’ kick Eminem to the curb on the Billboard 200?

Eminem will handily spend his third week at No. 1 next week as “Recovery” sells up to as many as 250,000 copies.

No other title can come close to challenging the rapper”s reign at the top of the Billboard 200. Drake”s “Thank Me Later,” which has sold more than 500,000 in four weeks, will stay at No. 2 with sales of up to 80,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

That means the highest debut will be Big Boi”s critically acclaimed “Sir Luscious Left Foot: The son of Chico Dusty,” which will likely come in at No. 3, unless Twihards push the soundtrack to “Eclipse” past the Outkast member”s solo effort. The only other newcomer to the top 10 will be Enrique Iglesias, who is mounting a nice comeback with “Euphoria.” Bret Michaels also continues his second life as his set will just narrowly miss the Top 10.

Otherwise, as of Friday, the rest of the top 10 looks like Justin Bieber at No. 5, “Now 34” at No. 6, Jack Johnson (7), Lady Antebellum (8) and Lady GaGa (10), although GaGa may get a boost from her “Today” concert Friday morning.

