Can DJ Caruso finally get ‘Preacher’ made as a movie?

I will say it clearly and without equivocation: “Preacher” will not work as a movie.
“Preacher” will not work as a series of movies. “Preacher” will not work on TV. “Preacher” will not work anywhere you have a series of people making decisions based on advertisers, sponsors, subscribers, or demographics. “Preacher” exists right now in the one form that can fully handle what “Preacher” is, and any attempts to translate it to another form of media will end in bitter, bitter tears.
On that note, congratulations to DJ Caruso for being the latest person attached to “Preacher,” which he will allegedly direct for Sony.
I say “allegedly” because this has been in the works for a while, and it’s been through a lot of hands already. I remember reading drafts of the screenplay back with Rachel Talalay (the director of “Tank Girl”) was going to direct it, and I still remember seeing the Arseface make-up for the first time. It was hideous, directly out of the documentary “Dream Deceivers,” and so dead-on accurate to the character design from the book that I thought, “Wow, I wonder if they might actually pull this off.”
Oh, sweet young naive me.
Here’s the thing… I don’t think everything works in every different media. I think some things are suited to be movies. Some things are suited to being novels. Some things are best as comic books. Some things only work as games. The Great Comic Book Gold Rush has been underway for a while now, and we’ve seen this one go from movies (Talalay, for example, was involved for a while) to TV (Mark Steven Johnson was the show runner, and they got as far as writing scripts) back to movies (Sam Mendes flirted with it before bailing for Bond, and John August was writing it), and now Caruso has announced, via Twitter, that he just closed the deal to direct “Preacher.”
I read a couple of different drafts of “Y The Last Man” that were produced under the eye of Caruso while he was attached to direct, and my problem was that they were just laying out a greatest-hits version of the book, all crammed into a proposed series of films, and it didn’t really have the same richness and flavor as the books. I think you could adapt “Y The Last Man” well, but it would require some real heavy lifting and a choice to either do it long-form on TV, or to make some radical cuts and reinvent for film. Nothing I saw happen on “Y The Last Man” convinced me that Caruso is a bad choice for “Preacher,” but it didn’t convince me that he’s going to succeed where so many others have failed, either. The tone difference between “Y” and “Preacher” is profound, of course, with “Preacher” being one of the most unrelentingly dark and dirty books to ever flirt with the mainstream.
I am no expert on the series. I have not read it cover to cover, start to finish. I’ve read select issues, and I’m familiar with the various screenplay drafts for films. But I’ve seen enough to know that it’s a cult book for a reason… it is way out there. And whatever you do with it, it’s going to cost. It’s not a cheap series to adapt. And anytime anything is as expensive as this is going to be, you’re going to have second-guessing about content and tone. Sony just got beat up on “The Green Hornet” expressly because they let Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and Michel Gondry screw around with tone and expectation, and the result pissed of “Green Hornet” fans and never quite hooked the audience that might actually enjoy it. You think they’re going to let Caruso just translate the “Preacher” series to the screen, as is? You think that sort of full-frontal assault on faith and culture is going to be released on 2700 screens with a bunch of movie stars in it?
I have no doubt they will talk a good game. And I have no doubt that Neal Moritz and Sony and Caruso and August all have the very best of intentions. No one ever sets out to adapt something wrong or to compromise a piece of work or to irritate a fanbase. No one. Things happen by degrees, little by little, by necessity, and then you turn around, and you’ve made “Howard The Duck.” It just happens.
If you don’t know the series, it’s about Jesse Custer, a small town holy man who becomes possessed by a power born from the union between an angel and a demon. He can use the “Word of God,” a sort of Jedi Mind Trick on steroids, and he travels with a professional killer he used to f**k and an alcoholic vampire on a quest to find God, who walked away and left the Cosmos spinning along, a car with no driver. It is profane and funny and wildly violent and a giant middle-finger to good taste. I have no idea how it ends, and that’s another thing to consider… if you’re setting up a series of films, is there a good stand-alone story to kick it all off that can work as one movie?
I genuinely don’t think this one will ever happen, and if it does, I don’t think it will please the fans or win over the public. I would love to be proved wrong, but it feels like a slow-motion car crash to watch the development of this film change hands again. We’ll see what happens in the future.
Thank you. That’s exactly what needed to be said.
Agreed it would never work, number one the story is way to complex to fit into a movie, number two they would screw it up by trying to slap a PG-13 tag on the movie……and we see how well that turned out for Spawn and Constantine.
Constantine was rated R
The other problem with The Green Hornet was that by this point there were only about 12 people left who’d even heard of it, let alone could be called “fans.” See also: Dick Tracy, The Phantom, The Shadow, The Saint…
Agreed. I haven’t understood why Green Hornet is back in movies and comics. People who watched the Carradine/Lee show in high school, for example, are now ~60 years old. I tried Kevin Smith and Matt Wagner’s new comics but the characters and their setting feel dated and stale.
Totally agree. I’d be so afraid “Preacher” would get watered down.
And man, I’d be really interested in reading those “Y: The Last Man” drafts. I SO agree that it would be great as a long running TV series, if you could get someone to back a ‘comic book’ show with a mostly female cast.
While I think it is possible to translate PREACHER to either the big or small screen in a satisfying way, I doubt that D.J. Caruso is the man who might be able to do it. I never saw THE SALTON SEA. Wanted to do it for years and still hear how great it apparently is and until further proof I won’t doubt it. The thing is just: Every other Caruso directed movie I saw, was downright horrible. From TAKING LIVES to EAGLE EYE.
Oh, I think I’d like to see them at least try. Too many crazy visuals to resist!
On another note, has HitFix suddenly become censored? F-Bombs and the like have been getting the **** treatment lately.
You could very easily re-write this article to be about Sandman too.
When I think of all the reasons Preacher should not be a movie, I honestly didn’t even think of Arseface. I was too busy thinking about bestiality, child torture, and a drooling Jesus stand-in flinging its own feces. But yeesh, Arseface is really the icing on the cake. As a huge fan of the series, I don’t even want to see that. What was sad and bizarre and darkly funny on the page would be simply unbearable on screen. It’s the reason I don’t watch The X-Files “Home” every rainy day.
Sigh. I get the business reason, but it just seems like such a hassle to try to make something like this work on film when there must be a thousand perfectly filmable original screenplays running around Hollywood, right?
“On another note, has HitFix suddenly become censored? F-Bombs and the like have been getting the **** treatment lately.” Yeah, writing (or being made to write) “f**k” in an article about watering down art seems especially… odd.
Sorry to break this to you, but no movie produced in Hollywood can qualify as art.
So sayth “Criterion Kid”. The hallmark of quality. Right. Got it.
I am astonished that Ennis seriously tried to get this made into a film at one point. Astonished.
tulip is not a professional killer. she had one job, she was nervous and screwed it up and never did it again.
i said my piece.
I can see this happening. Not with DJ Caruso though…not unless he comes back later as a hired hack when a more convincing name spends a week shooting and for some reason gets fired. I have this odd feeling that this will just be one of those odd noble failures we see floating around the back channels of cable, like retarded goldfish stuck in the bubble jets, and we avoid it until that one late night, dejected, nothing else on, we are hypnotized to revisit it a decade past its initial thud.
I think there is a concise, gritty, two-hour and twenty-five minutes in Preacher. A lot of fat can be trimmed from that story, and if you boil it down, distill it to its essential elements and themes, I think your could apply it to a feature adaptation. I just don’t think Caruso has the sand for it. He seems, to me, to not really have a ‘voice’ in his movies, and makes merely competent and completely generic ‘movies’. Though maybe too on-the-nose, I feel like John Hillcoat or Andrew Dominik could do the story justice. I wish I could have taken a peak at John August’s draft. That would have been sweet.
