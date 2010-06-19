Can Drake outsell Sade and Lady A’s first week sales next week?

Drake can thank us all later for making “Thank Me Later” one of the biggest debuts of the year. The set, his official first full-length, is poised to sell as much as 470,000 copies in its first week on the Billboard 200. That would make it the third highest opening frame of the year behind Sade”s “Soldier of Love” and this year”s best seller, Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now.”

The first four titles on next week”s chart are all new, according to Hits Daily Double. Far, far behind Drake, but high enough to come in at No. 2 will likely be Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers” “Mojo. The band”s first studio set in years will move slightly more than 105,000 copies. “Now 34” and Sarah McLachlan”s first album in seven years, “Laws of Illusion” are too close to call right now but will land in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

Jack Johnson”s former No. 1, “To the Sea,” will likely be No. 5.

The rest of the top 10 looks to be “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack at No. 6, Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” at No. 7, Christina Aguilera”s “Bionic” at No. 8, this week”s No. 1, the Glee Cast”s “Journey to Regionals” at No. 9 and Lady A”s “Need You Now” at No. 10. It”s worth nothing that “Need You Now” has been in the top 10 since its release in January.