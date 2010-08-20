Can Eminem make it a lucky seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200?

Meet next week”s chart, it looks a lot like this week”s chart. Eminem”s “Recovery” is poised to log its 7th week at the top with sales of up to 120,000.

For those keeping track, it will be the eighth week that “Recovery” has sold more than 100,000 copies.

The good news is that after Eminem, the rest of the top five is occupied by new residents. R&B singer Kem”s “Intimacy” is clearly touching a lot of people as it is poised to come in at No. 2 with sales of 75,000, according to Hits Daily Double. Iron Maiden”s “The Final Frontier” will come in at No. 3, while Ray Lamontagne”s “God Willin” & the Creek Don”t Rise”enters at No. 5 and Trace Adkins” “”Cowboy”s Back in Town” rides in at No. 5.

The only other Top 10 entry will be David Gray”s double set, “Foundling.” John Mellencamp”s 25th album, “No Better Than This” can”t score better than a No. 13 entry.