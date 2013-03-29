Can Justin Timberlake keep his lead at No. 1 on the Billboard 200?

Justin Timberlake holds onto the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 next despite strong charges from Lil Wayne and Blake Shelton.

Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience,” which sold 968,000 copies in its opening frame this week, will likely sell up to 325,000 units before the charts close on Sunday, according to Hits Daily Double.



Then comes a parade of new titles: five in a row to be exact. Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not A Human Being II” will sell up to 210,000 copies to come in at No. 2, followed by Blake Shelton”s “Based on a True Story” at No. 3, with career-high opening numbers for “The Voice” coach of up to 190,000.

The numbers drop drastically for the next set of newbies as One Republic”s “Native” and Depeche Mode”s “Delta Machine” are both poised to sell between 55,000-60,000 copies as they vie for the No. 4 and No. 5 positions on the chart.

Alan Jackson”s “Precious Memories Vol. 2” will likely bow at No. 6 with sales of up to 50,000. Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” holds its Top 10 ground at No. 7, then another debut, the Strokes” “Comedown Machine” likely starts its chart run at No. 8.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Pink”s “The Truth About Love,” and Mumford & Sons” “Babel,” both of which are projected to sell between 30,000-35,000.

