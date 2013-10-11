Can Lee Daniels and Paul Feig make big gay rom-coms and superhero films?

Rupert Everett had his breakthrough moment, commercially speaking, when he co-starred in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and stole every single scene he was in. It’s a familiar story… someone has a big moment in a supporting role in a comedy and suddenly studios start developing material specifically for them to see if they can carry films on their own. Right now, Melissa McCarthy’s having her moment like that, thanks to “Bridesmaids,” and so far, thanks to the box-office of “Identity Thief” and “The Heat,” it seems like it’s working.
For Everett, the summer of 1997 was the moment when it all seemed possible, and one of the biggest projects that was developed for him was what Sony and Everett excitedly described as “a gay James Bond movie.” He’d been working before that, and anyone who saw “Another Country” or “Dellamorte Dellamore” already knew what he was capable of, but “My Best Friend’s Wedding” was a monster hit, and because Everett played a gay character in the film, that became the hook in trying to find him a big movie to do by himself. I’m not sure who worked on it with him, but at one point at least, Everett was writing it for himself.
At some point, though, Everett decided that he had made the wrong approach, and said that if he ever played James Bond, he’d play him straight. He’s spoken about how frustrated he’s been over the years, and how even after making a breakthrough playing a gay character, it still seemed to be a real obstacle in him getting anything made.
Have things changed? I’m not sure. I know that we’ve got Harry Potter starring in an indie movie about Allen Ginsberg next week, complete with some fairly graphic gay sex scenes, and we’ve got guys like James Franco who seem to have developed a sort of “is he or isn’t he?” vibe that is a viable media character right now, and certainly there’s more of a gay presence in pop culture than ever before. Is now the moment to start refiguring traditional genre ideas through a queer filter in a mainstream way?
Lee Daniels appears to think he can pull it off. He is sort of spoiling the hook of his movie in his conversations about it, but since it’s his movie, I guess he thinks it’s okay to do that. I don’t feel bad then seeing that people have reduced the idea to “Lee Daniels wants to make a gay superhero movie” headlines. For comic readers, that’s not the newest idea, but comic book movies haven’t really done it yet. There is something very different about seeing something play out in live action, and when Daniels starts talking about doing this as a big lurid motion picture with Alex Pettyfer as half of a gay couple who also just happen to be superheroes, he’s coming off the biggest commercial hit of his life and he could actually make it happen.
Meanwhile, Paul Feig has started dropping clues about a romantic comedy he wants to make about an average-looking guy, played by “Saturday Night Live” performer John Milhiser, who ends up in a relationship with a stunningly handsome man, only to find he can’t cope with the difference between them. And while he’s not committed to the film yet, Feig evidently likes the idea of Channing Tatum playing that lead, and I expect at this point that if Feig really wants to cast Tatum in the role, there’s a good chance he’ll get him. In the Cinemablend piece that broke the news about the project, it also seems that Feig was the one who introduced Milhiser to Lorne Michaels in the first place so that he’d end up on SNL.
Even if these two films do get made, it still doesn’t negate Everett’s complaint, which is that there seems to be plenty of room for straight actors to play gay characters, but very little room for openly gay actors to build their own starring vehicles. Do you think the industry has changed more that Everett gave it credit for as recently as three years ago, or do these new projects feel like half-measures at this point?
According to the article in Out Daniels movie seems to be an “Interracial love affair action movie”, not a superhero movie.
From the article: “a gay ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but the two good-looking guys as the action heroes.’ The twist? ‘We don’t find out they’re gay until the end of the movie,’ he explains.”
Your point still stands, of course, but I think a generic action movie has much more chances of being made with gay leads than a genre that’s already very succeptible to criticism from his own fans and that has had a hard time being translated to screen precisely because of the outraegousness of their costumes and style, wich would likely become an easy target if you put a gay couple on top of it.
Simply put: I don’t think they are ready for it.
A gay action movie? More plausible, and I fully hope Daniels can use his clout to make it ahppen.
I also hope he has the chops to shoot really good action, but that’s another thing altogether.
I’d say there’s a much better chance of a “gay action movie” actually commenting on tropes that haven’t been trampled to death on the relationships they show these guys having in buddy cop movies. (I think Hot Fuzz took it about as far as you can without actually crossing that line.) As opposed to a “gay superhero movie” which is most likely just going to devolve into a bunch of jokes that people have done about Batman and Robin for decades.
People need to accept Hollywood is an insurmountable fortress city with a handful of scary people in charge who are only interested in pushing young white heterosexual talent. If you’re able to succeed despite the improbability you’re simply a walking anomaly they can point to to say they’re not prejudice and everyone is equal. They’re not looking for the next Whoopi Goldberg but if Colin Farrell continues to waste their money on shitty unnecessary remakes of genre titles — you see the hypocrisy.
I think they gay action movie gets made before the gay rom-com (assuming we’re talking big studio moviesandnot indies). I just think financially they aren’t viable. It’s not studios being sexist or homophobic, it just mass market reality.
That’s always the excuse for why anything doesn’t get made: The mass market is racist/sexist/homophobic so the movie would fail…but if those movies never get made, how do they know they’d fail?
These are the same people that think movies centered around women will fail then act shocked whenever a Bridesmaids or Pitch Perfect do well.
People weren’t shocked when Bridesmaids did well. It did better than expected but it was pretty well hyped. And both Pitch Pefect and Bridemaids were romantic comedies, Pitch Perfect added the music hook to the traditional formula and Bridemaids had the best friend angle but they were fairly traditional movies so its a silly argument.
Romcoms are already hit or miss, it has to be funny enough to get most men to want to see it and it has to be romantic or funny enough to draw females. Making it a gay relationship is automatically going to turn off a significant segment of both men and women in what was already a tough sell. It may not be politically correct, but it’s basic marketing. They can’t add IMAX or 3D to inflate sales either. There’s a place for these movies in indie cinema where they don’t have to recoup major studio budgets to be successful, but a big studio isn’t going to take that chance. It doesn’t make financial sense.
The mass market is NOT everything. China is a very big market for Hollywood to sell their movies, so does it mean we have to give leading roles to them and watch chinese superheros since they have the mass market?
Why would a movie about gay characters be “lurid”? Did he use that word, or do you think any movie with gay characters is “lurid”?
Have you seen many Lee Daniels movies?
To the casual observer, Rupert Everett’s biggest obstacle to getting the work he wanted was Rupert Everett’s pompous and occasionally acerbic personality.
If Daniels really wants to do a gay superhero movie, he should just adapt Apollo and The Midnighter from The Authority. he could even keep Alex Pettyfer as Apollo.
My thoughts exactly.