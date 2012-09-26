Maroon 5’s ‘One More Night’ holds one more week on the Billboard Hot 100

Maroon 5″s “One More Night” gets one more week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but will have to hold off a charge from Psy”s “Gangnam Style” if it wants to make it three.

“One More Night” gains in radio play, streaming strength and single sales-the three components that factor into the Hot 100 stats- but “Gangnam Style” is nipping at its heels. In fact, “Gangnam Style” sold more digital downloads this week than “One More Night” and radio stations are galloping to add the novelty song by the South Korean rapper.

Fun.”s” Some Nights” stays at No. 3, while Taylor Swift”s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” falls 2-4. Pink, who celebrates her first No. 1 album today with “The Truth About Love” stays at No. 5 on The Hot 100 with “Blow Me (One Last Kiss).”

Flo Rida”s “Whistle” blows 4-6, while Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean also drops 6-7. Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Good Time” climbs one spot to No. 8, swapping places with Alex Clare”s “Too Close.” Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” falls 7-10.

This week”s highest debut belongs to “The Voice” judge Christina Aguilera, whose “Your Body” bows at No. 34.

Next week, look for high debuts from Swift”s new single, “Begin Again,” as well as Rihanna”s “Diamonds.”