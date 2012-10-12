Can Mumford & Sons fight off seven newcomers on the Billboard 200?

It”s another busy week on the Billboard 200 as seven titles are poised to bow in the Top 10 next week.

None of the septet of debuts will prove strong enough to knock Mumford & Sons” “Babel” out of the pinnacle. The title is projected to sell up to 110,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double, for its third week at the top.

After “Babel” comes four new titles, including two from legendary veterans: Rapper and DJ combo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s debut album, “The Heist,” will bow at No. 2, besting rockers KISS, whose new set “Monster” will come in at No. 3 with sales of up to 70,000. Bad Boy rapper MGK (aka Machine Gun Kelly) comes in at No. 5 with “Lace Up.” Barbra Streisand lands at No. 5 with “Release Me,” a collection of 11 previously unreleased tunes.

Pink”s former No. 1, “The Truth About Love” is at No. 6, but then we return to more debuts. Coheed & Cambria”s “Afterman: Ascension” comes in at No. 6. Duking it out for No. 7 are four albums, including two more debuts: newcomers All Time Low”s “Don”t Panic” and British singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding”s “Halcyon” are in dead heats with returning albums “Kaleidoscope Dream” from Miguel and “The 2nd Law” from Muse. Each title is on target to sell between 30,000 and 35,000 copies.

http://www.hitsdailydouble.com/news/rumormill.cgi