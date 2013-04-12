Can Paramore kick Justin Timberlake out of the Billboard 200’s top spot?

A revamped Paramore”s self-titled fourth set should top the Billboard 200 next week, followed by at least six other debuts. The Nashville-based rockers will sell up to 115,000 copies.

Brad Paisley”s “Wheelhouse,” fueled by the controversy over his track “Accidental Racist” with LL Cool J, is in a dead heat with Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” for No. 2, according to Hits Daily Double, although Timberlake, who has been at No. 1 for the past 3 weeks, may fall to No. 3.

The Band Perry”s “Pioneer,” which debuted at No. 2 this week, will likely slide to No. 4, although “Pioneer” and Blake Shelton”s “Based On A True Story…” are both poised to sell between 60,000-65,000 copies, so it”s too close to call on who will come in at No. 4 and who will settle for No. 5.

Other than Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not A Human Being II,” which likely falls from No. 5 to No. 8, the rest of the titles in the Top 10 belong to newcomers: Eric Church”s “Live: Caught In The Act” will come in at No. 6, with sales of up to 60,000, while rapper Tyga”s “Hotel California” looks good for No. 7. Stone Sour”s “House of Gold & Bones, Part 2” and heavy metal outfit Device”s self-titled set, both debuts, are too close to call for No. 9, with both slated to sell between 35,000-40,000.