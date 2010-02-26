Can Sade continue her reign on the Billboard 200 next week?

Look for the regal Sade to continue her reign as the queen of the album charts next week.

“Soldier of Love” is poised to spend its third week at No. 1 and will likely surpass the 750,000 total albums sold, according to Hits Daily Double. The album is on target to sell 125,000 copies this week. http://www.hitsdailydouble.com/news/rumormill.cgi

Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” is the only title within striking distance of “Soldier,” and is expected to stay at No. 2 with 115,000. That will take “Need You Now” past platinum in four weeks. Take that, you slugging music industry!

The only debuts entering the top 10 will be Johnny Cash”s “American VI: Ain”t No Grave,” the legendary singer”s third posthumous set, and Alkaline Trio”s “This Addiction.” Cash”s album should come in around No. 5, with 45,000 in sales, while “This Addiction” is on slate to scan around 28,000 copies to come in at No. 8 (although Taylor Swift”s “Fearless” and Rihanna”s “Rated R” are all hovering around that same tally.

Otherwise, the top 10 looks pretty much the same as the last several weeks with the Black Eyed Peas, Lady GaGa, Lil Wayne and Ke$ha hanging out in the chart”s upper reaches.