Can T.I. knock Susan Boyle out of the top slot in the Billboard 200?

12.12.10

Just as she owned the charts this time last year, Susan Boyle continues her reign at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week, as “The Gift” is poised to sell up to 270,000, according to Hits Daily Double. The fall”s other It girl, Taylor Swift, continues to sell briskly surpassing the 200,000 mark to land at No. 2, while “Glee”s” Christmas album and Jackie Evancho”s “O Holy Night”  are in a dead heat for No. 3

In fact, as new releases slow to a trickle, you have to go to No. 5 to find a new entry, T.I.”s “No Mercy,” which will move around 145,000. That”s a more than respectable sum, especially given that the rapper has been unable to promote the title while he is in jail for probation violation.

He”s got the Top 10 to himself when it comes to debuts. The only other bow in the top 15 is Daft Punk”s “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack at 13 Otherwise, recently released sets, such as Josh Groban”s “Illuminations”  and Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday” populate the landscape, alongside Christmas catalog titles like Andrea Bocelli”s “My Christmas,” which soars back into the top 10, and Groban”s “Noel,” should land at No. 15.

