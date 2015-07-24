Can wild horses be tamed? Mumford & Sons’ music video for ‘Ditmas’

#Music Videos
07.24.15 3 years ago

The visuals for Mumford & Sons emotional ballad, “Ditmas” tell the story of an ambiguously-native, mystical man, attempting to tame a wild horse. In between shots of the band playing in a darkened room, the horse-whisperer earns the horse”s trust enough so that he rides it, and soon does some daring tricks while riding at top speed.

The video is helmed by indie director, Alex Southam, whose star-studded filmography includes videos for Lianne La Havas, Chase and Status, and Chromeo…

Read the full story at Radio.com.

