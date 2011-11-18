Will Drake top Lady Gaga and Lil Wayne’s opening weeks on the Billboard 200?

Drake may have his own issues with fame as chronicled on “Take Care,” but his fans are showing their full support as the Canadian rapper”s sophomore effort is set to sell more than 700,000 copies.

That impressive start will give Drake one of the highest opening-week tallies this year, behind Lady Gaga and Lil Wayne, on next week”s Billboard 200. Plus, in an era when even the biggest names see opening weeks for their new albums pale in comparison to albums past, Drake makes a substantial leap over the 447,000 first-week sales of last year”s “Thank Me Later.”

He leaves Michael Buble”s “Christmas” in the dust, although that title sells a very respectable 160,000 to 180,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. Spots 3 and 4 also belong to chart veterans as Adele”s “21” will also top the 100,000 mark. Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe,” which debuted at No. 1 a few weeks ago, will jingle its way to around 80,000 copies.

Andrea Bocelli, who”s had his own success with Christmas titles, returns with a live set, “Andrea Bocelli Concerto: One Night In Central Park,” from his Sept. 15 gig. Featuring Celine Dion, Tony Bennett and Chris Botti, the classical crossover artist”s latest will likely bow at No. 5. However, “Glee Christmas, Vol. 2” is also selling strongly with both titles selling between 70,000-75,000 to vie for No. 5 and 6 before the chart closes Sunday night.

“Now That”s What I Call Music” will likely drop from No. 3 to No. 7, while Susan Boyle”s “Someone To Watch Over Me” dips slightly to No. 8. Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto” stays in the top 10, most likely at No. 9, while Donald Glover”s musical alter ego, Childish Gambino, comes on at No. 10 with “Camp.”

As for rapper Mac Miller, who sits at No. 1 this week with “Blue Slide Park?” Look for his effort to drop precipitously to around No. 16 with sales plunging from to around 30,000 copies.

As far as Drake”s run at No. 1? He has some heavy duty challengers coming his way next week, as Rihanna, Nickelback and Daughtry all have new releases streeting on Nov. 21. The Monday release gives them an extra day to impact the SoundScan charts. Additionally, the official kick off of the holiday shopping season should raise all sales next week.