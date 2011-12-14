Can you pick out the fake reality TV show on this list?

The other day I stumbled across Animal Planet’s “Ned Bruha: Skunk Whisperer,” and thought, man, who doesn’t get a reality TV show these days? I’m not saying Ned and his loyal staff aren’t interesting, but it seems, now that reality TV has mined the wealthy wives, the D-list celebrities and every permutation of cop out there, TV series are being handed out to anyone with a pulse and semi-gainful employment. I may need to ask my mailman when he’s going to be on TV, or maybe check in with my plumber to see if I need to add him to my DVR keywords.

In the spirt of how everyone (and I do think it really is going to be everyone) seems to be getting their own reality TV show, I’ve compiled a list of real shows and one fake. Your challenge? Pick the fake. There’s no prize other than boasting rights, and really, isn’t that enough? And if you’re a programming exec, don’t you dare steal the fake idea. Given the contents of this list, that’s not much of a stretch.

Just to make this a little bit harder on truly devoted reality TV enthusiasts, I’ve included a few shows that have network pick-ups and have been produced, but have not yet aired. However, have no doubt — they’re coming to a TV near you sooner than you think. I’ll post the fake (or shall we say completely fake) show later, so post your best guess!

American Stuffers