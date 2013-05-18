Candice Glover and Vampire Weekend lead this week’s Music Power Rankings

1. Candice Glover: She becomes the 12th “American Idol” champion and the first female since 2006. We”re not sure how much the crown matters anymore, but we raise a glass anyway.

2. Daft Punk: “Random Access Memories,” which comes out May 21, could sell as much as 300,000 in its first week in the U.S., according to Billboard. That”s twice as much as its last studio album in 2005.

3. Vampire Weekend: First single “Diane Young” is shaping up to be their biggest hit yet, thanks to radio and the band”s exposure on “Saturday Night Live.” Once bitten…

4. “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack: The movie may be getting so-so reviews (ok, bad reviews), but the soundtrack from the 1920 film is definitely finding favor with 20-somethings as it debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Plus, Daisy Lana Del Rey looks like she will have a hit with “Young & Beautiful.”

5. Beyonce: Bey is expecting another bey-bey, according to several reports. Looks like “dehydration” is the new code word for preggers.

6. Mariah Carey: Live or Memorex? She performed a 5-minute medley of her greatest hits on “American Idol” on Thursday night and the interwebs instantly lit up with accusations that she was lipsyncing. She just scored her 27th Top 10 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart, she”s fine…

7. Robin Thicke: Think TV doesn”t matter? His song, “Blurred Lines,” featuring T.I. and Pharrell, zooms to the top of the ITunes chart following his performances on “The Voice” and “Ellen.” Nothing out of focus about those results

8. TicketMaster: The ticketing giant has to pony up $23 million for a class action suit. Funny, that”s exactly what my ticketing fee was for my Rolling Stones tickets.

9. Google: The online giant launches its All Access music streaming service. Unless it comes with Candy Crush, I don”t care.

10. P Diddy: The rapper tweets that he is joining the cast of “Downton Abbey” as a joke. If you fell for that, prepare for next season when the PBS show will also bring back Sybil and Matthew from the dead.