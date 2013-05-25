Previewing the Cannes Film Festival awards: What will win, and what should

CANNES – I say it every year: trying to predict the Cannes Film Festival awards is a fool’s errand. Unlike, say, the Oscars, you aren’t making educated guesses about a large, consistent body of voters with plenty of precedent and precursor information to go on. The Cannes jury is tiny, highly idiosyncratic and changes every year; you’re effectively trying to read the minds of nine individuals with no voting track record. Who knows whether Nicole Kidman harbors a quiet passion for Mexican new wave cinema, or if Steven Spielberg is an unlikely Jim Jarmusch devotee? Perhaps not even them, until they see the films in question.
Every time you decide a certain Palme d’Or contender seems too obvious (Michael Haneke’s “Amour”) to win, that’s precisely the route they’ll go; every time the stars seem to have aligned perfectly for one film (Haneke again, with”Cache”), the jury will crown a far less talked-about title.
But here’s something else I do every year: predict the Cannes Film Festival awards. Because, hey, it’s fun, and absolutely nobody expects you to be right. Least of all this year, when the race for the Palme d’Or seems particularly open. In the last few days, one film (Abdellatif Kechiche’s intimate epic “Blue is the Warmest Color”) as emerged as the critical favorite of the festival, leading all polls and scooping the FIPRESCI Award — but it hardly stands head and shoulders above the competition in a solid lineup where very few films misfired. (I think we can safely discount “Jimmy P.” from the conversation.)
“Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Like Father, Like Son,” “The Immigrant,” “The Great Beauty” and “The Past”are just some of the films that have found devoted bands of admirers on the Croisette in the last 12 days — any one of them could be The One. Could Steven Soderbergh mark his supposed retirement with second Palme d’Or, 24 years after winning for his debut? Which Frenchwoman will emerge victorious in a highly Gallic-flavored Best Actress race — or can an outsider elbow her way in? And how many awards will “Only God Forgives” rack up? Okay, we know the answer to that one. But never say never. It’s Cannes.
Click through the gallery below for my thoughts on who will win — and who should win — in each of the seven Competition award categories. Who do you think is taking the Palme d’Or?
Palme d’Or: “The Past” (Asghar Farhadi)
Grand Jury Prize: “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Abdellatif Kechiche)
Jury Prize: “Like Father, Like Son” (Kore-eda Hirokazu)
Director: Paolo Sorrentino, “The Great Beauty”
Actor: Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”
Actress: Adele Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Screenplay: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
And am I mixing Cannes up with another festival or do they occasionally give a technical award when a film merits it? Because it sounds like The Immigrant would be worthy of it this year.
Would be great to see Behind the Candelabra win the Palme D’Or purely for the film industry implications. Not likely to happen though, mainly because I doubt Spielberg is coming to Cannes to give the award to an American film (unless that film completely outshines its competition).
I think Blue will take the Palme. I really expect the French to boo if it does not. They seem to think it is their new Rules of the Game or what have you.
If the Past wins they probably won’t boo. “Probably.”
They’ll be happy with James Gray too. Or several others. I think you’re being a bit dramatic.
The French do boo easily.
Not being dramatic. Just acknowledging its staggering popularity amongst the French critics.
Guy – I don’t think Inside Llewyn Davis is going home empty handed. I think it gets screenplay at the worst.
Maybe. But hey, No Country for Old Men won nothing in 2007, and jury president Stephen Frears later said that was because they knew it would do well further on down the road, so didn’t think it needed any help from them.
I haven’t seen any of the films, so I can have no opinion(though I have preferences for certain directors that participate, but their performance this year, according to my opinion, has to wait to be judged).What I have to say though, is that I have absolute trust in the opinion of Steven Spielberg, as I consider him a man who has a deep understanding of the beauty of cinema(not everybody does).So I think the best will win!