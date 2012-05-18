Cannes: Ben Stiller and the stars of ‘Madagascar 3’ invade festival

05.18.12 6 years ago

Today at the Cannes Film Festival the “Madagascar 3” premiere drew stars Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jessica Chastain and more, plus guests Salma Hayek, Naomi Watts and Bella Heathcoate. Meanwhile, stars Robert De Niro, Jennifer Connelly and James Woods re-lived old times at the premiere of the new restoration of Sergio Leone’s gangster epic “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Check out the photos here:

