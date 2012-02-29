Cannes celebrates its 65th birthday with Marilyn

With the long slog of the Oscar season only just out the way, one would like to put off the 2012 awards conversation for as long as possible. Yet the Cannes Film Festival is only 11 weeks away, and with a higher-than-usual presence of Croisette fare in the last Oscar race — Best Picture winner “The Artist” debuted there, as did “The Tree of Life” and “Midnight in Paris” — people’s minds will start wandering in that direction sooner rather than later.
As if mindful of the connection, Cannes organizers chose this post-Oscar week to reveal the official poster for this year’s fest, and it follows the pattern set by the last few festival posters of adopting an iconic screen beauty as a festival mascot of sorts. Monica Vitti served that purpose in 2009, Juliette Binoche (en route to a Best Actress win) in 2010, Faye Dunaway last year — and for their 65th, they’ve gone for broke with Marilyn Monroe blowing out their birthday candles. It’s a pretty enough poster, but based around such a familiarly iconic shot that it doesn’t seem as emphatic a feat of branding as it should be.
Anyway, job done — we’re aware the festival is closer than it seems, and our appetite is duly whetted. Check out the poster below.
I was waiting for you guys to post this. :)
hey write something on the movies that you are anticipating this year, Hollywood version.
Hollywood version?
We already did a Top 10 list on our most anticipated of 2012:
Also, how about a “please?” I feel like I’m receiving orders. ;)
Hollywood version means no foreign because that is an independent category. Since its always fun to find a surprise e.g. Dogtooth (out of the blue)
And it was like a one movie fanatic talking to another. it was like when you have skipped lunch and ordering pizza for dinner, IT is more like a dying wish.
Well, the list I linked to above is pretty Hollywood-dominated. I personally find it pretty demeaning to sideline foreign films as an “independent category” — movies are movies are movies. And frankly, it’s more of a surprise to me when major Hollywood tentpoles turn out to be terrific. So I guess we disagree there.
I totally agree with you and to begin with I think you have this super awesome power to dig them(tentpoles) out before time. Independent category was reference to fact that I am still mad at this year’s academy awards.
Prometheus, Lincoln, TDKR which I think will be LOTR return of the king of 2012 and few of them are very obvious. But finding about The Master delighted the hell out of me.
Can’t wait for the coverage on Cannes! Really looking forward to Haneke’s Amour (with my favorite Huppert) and hopefully Anderson’s the Master, or even Wong Kar-Wai doing kung fu…
I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a festival appearance from Jacques Audiard’s new one, Rust & Bone. I just found out about this movie’s existence a few weeks ago, and I literally clapped my hands and hopped up and down a few times when I first read about it.
Not my finest moment.