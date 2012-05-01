Cannes Check: Michael Haneke’s ‘Amour’

The director: Michael Haneke (German-Austrian, 70 years old)
The talent: After the low-profile ensemble of “The White Ribbon,” Haneke returns here to the big names. Isabelle Huppert has a history with Haneke and Cannes: she won the festival’s Best Actress award (her second) for “The Piano Teacher” in 2001, and headed the jury that handed him the Palme d’Or three years ago. This marks her third collaboration with him, and her first since 2003’s “The Time of the Wolf,” but she doesn’t appear to be the primary focus this time: that’d be two veterans of the French New Wave, Emmanuelle Riva (“Hiroshima, Mon Amour,”) and Jean-Louis Trintignant (“Three Colors: Red” and “Z,” for which he won Best Actor at Cannes in 1969). (Fun fact: Riva played the lead in Georges Franju’s original film of “Thérèse Desqueyroux,” Claude Miller’s new adaptation of which is closing the festival.) Also on board: British opera baritone William Shimell, who made an impressive film debut opposite Juliette Binoche in 2010’s “Certified Copy.”
Haneke wrote the original screenplay, as per usual. Below the line, it’s exciting to see Darius Khondji, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of “Se7en,” “Evita” and “Midnight in Paris,” picking up the collaboration he and the director began on 2007’s “Funny Games U.S.” Editors Monika Willi and Nadine Muse (also a sound editor), both of whom have worked on and off with the director since 2000, are back. As usual with Haneke, there is no composer — though the subject matter portends use of existing classical pieces.
The pitch: If you’re familiar with Haneke’s work, you won’t need me to tell you that the narrative revolves around a couple named Anne and George. Those names, transferred from one totally unrelated character the next, are a minor trademark of his work, and this time belong to the characters played by Riva and Trintignant, a married octogenarian pair of former music teachers whose mutual devotion is put to its severest test when Anne suffers a paralyzing stroke. (Huppert plays their daughter, a musician living abroad.)
While this sounds a typically solemn premise from the sternly formalist filmmaker, it also promises more warmth and outward emotion than his recent work has led us to expect. It would appear that the blunt title (which I’m still not sure will be translated for English-speaking markets — it seems unnecessary) hasn’t been casually applied: this ought to be a substantial meditation on how we love, and why. Incidentally, if you hadn’t already guessed, Haneke is back in French-language mode for the first time since “Hidden” in 2005, though the film is a French-German-Austrian co-production.
The pedigree: Haneke’s been in Competition at Cannes five times before, winning everything from the Ecumenical Jury Prize (“Code Unknown”) to the Grand Prix (“The Piano Teacher” to Best Director (“Hidden”) to, finally and most recently, the Palme d’Or for “The White Ribbon” in 2009. (See, Cannes isn’t entirely unlike the Oscars in that way: persistence pays.) His last film also netted a Golden Globe, two Oscar nods and an armload of European Film Awards, making it his most decorated film to date, though he’d been on the elite list for some time already. Add French acting royalty of Huppert and Trintignant’s caliber and the film could hardly rank higher on the European arthouse hierarchy.
The buzz: Everything I wrote in the above paragraph, plus the pitch’s promise of emotional candor and relative accessibility, ensures people are expecting an arthouse monster. Haneke’s filmography hasn’t been free of missteps, but they’ve generally been more obviously signposted this one. Sony Pictures Classics, of course, already has US distribution rights.
The odds: With everything going for it on paper, “Amour” would have to be regarded as one of the frontrunners for the Palme d’Or — were it not for the fact that he won the prize on his last time at bat. Only six directors have won the festival’s top honor twice, and while no jury would baulk at letting Haneke join the ranks of Coppola, the Dardennes and, uh, Bille August, it’s rarer still for one to win for consecutive films. (August, amazingly, is the lone precedent.)
Of course, Cannes award runs needn’t end with the Palme, particular when it comes to the festival’s pet filmmakers — the Dardennes, for example, have taken both Best Screenplay and the Grand Prix since their Palme double. But while it’s quite conceivable that Haneke could take a lesser prize, it’s likelier still that its actors will be rewarded: the combination of veteran sentiment and baity-sounding roles could ensure a prize for Trintigant or Riva or, quite plausibly, both. (“The Piano Teacher” pulled off that double in 2001, and the Grand Prix to boot.) Lots of options here: assuming the film delivers emotionally, and with a humanist like Nanni Moretti running the jury, the most surprising outcome would be the film winning nothing at all.
I agree, based on pedigree alone, this kinda seems like one of the major front-runners, I’d put it right behind the Reygadas in terms of odds.
This has to be the film I’m most looking forward to. It just seems too promising. But I have a feeling it might still be a “difficult” film even though it seems accessible. I expect it will be emotional but still severe.
And regarding it winning both the acting prizes, hasn’t this possibility been booted by the one film one award rule?
None of these “rules” are concrete if the jury is insistent.
This tops my list of most anticipated films this year. Haneke’s films have always found a place under my skin in profound ways. And won’t even start to tell how I feel about La Huppert, for embarrassment would be mine. Nor will I comment on how The White Ribbon lost two deserved Oscars to … well … other … work.
“It’s just an award. It’s just an award.”
Grmbll.
That wound will never heal (The Secret in their Eyes winning over everything else nominated that year…)
This definitely seems on paper to be a truly slamdunk film and I have no doubts that Haneke is going to blow us away with this one. I’m so excited for it and just hope I don’t have to wait until March of NEXT year for it to finally be distributed in theaters around where I live (which is how long I had to wait for The White Ribbon to get released.) I hope this film premieres early in the competition so that I can start to read reviews for it sooner – I simply cannot wait to find out what critics think b/c I know that is only going to make me more excited to see the film!
Sounds fantastic. Haneke is one of my favorite filmmakers, especially when he’s paired with a french actress (Huppert, Binoche). Yum. In a Haneke related note, Markus Schleinzer’s ‘Michael’ arrives next week in San Francisco. I need to see it but am a little scared…
Michael is my favorite film released so far this year. So precise and chilling. Some disagreed though, calling it Haneke-lite. Definitely worth a watch to decide for yourself. It actually comes out on DVD in a couple of weeks
Michael is superb, very highly recommended. I would easily call it one of the best films of the year and its very very Haneke like, if not Haneke-lite.