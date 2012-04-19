Cannes lineup heavy on U.S. fare as Twi-hards prepare to mob fest

What do Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Zac Efron and Shia LaBeouf all have in common? Speak up, I can’t hear you above all that high-pitched screaming. If what you’re trying to say is that they’re all set to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival next month as their new films premiere in Competition, then you’d be right. Cue every Cannes-bound journalist throwing a set of earplugs into their luggage.
Of course, it’s not as if those august Cannes selectors have acquiesced to the Twilight generation. All of them are appearing in the kind of grown-up, semi-arthouse fare that is par for the course at Cannes: Pattinson in David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis,” Stewart in Walter Salles’s “On the Road,” Efron in Lee Daniels’ “The Paperboy,” LaBeouf in John Hillcoat’s “Lawless” (formerly “The Wettest County in the World”).
We expect such starry-but-classy North American titles to compete at the festival. We don’t, however, usually expect quite so many of them. Joining the aforementioned films on the Competition list are Andrew Dominik’s “Killing Them Softly,” a reunion with “The Assassination of Jesse James” star Brad Pitt; Jeff Nichols’ “Mud,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey; and Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom,” which will be the first Cannes curtain-raiser to vie for the Palme d’Or since “Blindness” in 2008.
With so many U.S.-oriented films in the lineup, it’d be greedy to mourn the absence of Terrence Malick’s latest, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master” or Derek Cianfrance’s “The Place Beyond the Pines,” all of which featured prominently in many Cannes prediction lists. The rest of the world needs some room too, and the selection is predictably heavy on world-cinema titans who have been here many times before.
With “Amour (Love),” Michael Haneke makes his sixth Competition appearance, after finally winning the Palme with his last effort, “The White Ribbon.” Jacques Audiard, whom Haneke beat into second place in 2009, is also back with his Marion Cotillard starrer “Rust and Bone,” though he’s not the most venerable French auteur in the running: that’d be 89-year-old Alain Resnais, whose “You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet” marks his fifth Palme bid, 53 years after his first. (He’s never won the prize.)
Along with Haneke, three former Palme d’Or recipients are back in the hunt. Romania’s Cristian Mungiu returns with “Beyond the Hills,” his first feature since “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” floored the festival crowd in 2007. Just two years after “Certified Copy,” my own favorite film of Cannes 2010, Abbas Kiarostami returns with his fifth Competition entry, “Like Someone in Love” — which continues the Iranian director’s travels away from his homeland, this time into Japan.
None of these directors, however, come close to Ken Loach for the title of most Cannes appointments. The king of British social realism has become an unmovable Cannes fixture over the years, and sure enough, “The Angels’ Share” marks his eleventh Competition appearance — though colleagues who have already seen the film aren’t rushing out to place bets on it. (Incidentally, it’s the only UK title in any section of Cannes this year — a bit of a comedown after “Shame,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and “Wuthering Heights” rocked Venice last year.)
The most glaring absence in this year’s Competition lineup as that of any female directors at all — a bit of a blow to the cause after last year’s record number of four. Similarly, while the selectors took a chance on two debut filmmakers last year, none made the cut this time round. Indeed, of the 22 directors in Competition, 16 (including Matteo Garrone, Thomas Vinterberg, Carlos Reygadas and Hong Sang-soo) have been to this particular dance before. The other six mostly include the well-known American and Australians listed at the top of this article — such as Daniels, who was in Un Certain Regard three years ago, and Nichols, who won the Critics’ Week strand last year. Not a year for outsiders, then.
It’ll be up to the Un Certain Regard section to uncover the surprise talents, though familiar names abound there too. Among them are 23 year-old Québecois upstart Xavier Dolan, whose “Heartbeats” was in the same strand two years ago, and who was widely expected to be promoted to Competition status with his new effort “Laurence Anyways.” Also staying put is Argentina’s Pablo Trapero, a 2008 Competition entrant whose 2010 thriller “Carancho” was demoted to UCR, and remains there with another Ricardo Darin starrer, “White Elephant.” It’s not his only film in this strand, either: he’s also a contributor to “7 Days in Havana,” a portmanteau piece that also features Benicio Del Toro, Gaspar Noe and former Palme champ Laurent Cantet on the directors’ list.
Among the newcomers in Un Certain Regard is a certain Brandon Cronenberg, who will unveil his suitably Cronenbergian-sounding debut feature “Antiviral” (a sci-fi effort about harvesting celebrity viruses) in the smaller pool, while dad David brings “Cosmopolis” to the Competition. Meanwhile, following “Precious,” “Blue Valentine” and “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” there’s an apparent slot reserved in this strand for a Sundance sensation — the only Cannes film to have already premiered at another festival. I suspected Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” which beguiled critics and took the Grand Jury Prize in Utah in January, would fill that slot this year. I was right.
There’s plenty more to look forward to, including out-of-competition entries from such big names as Bernardo Bertolucci, Takashi Miike and Philip Kaufman — to mention the mammoth “Once Upon a Time in America” restoration I discussed yesterday — but I’ll get to those in due course.
Those of you who were with us last year may remember our Cannes Check series from last year, in which we built our appetites for the festival by individually examining each of the titles in Competition — I’ll be doing the same this year, so look out for that. In the meantime, check out the full lineup below, and roll on May 16.
COMPETITION
“Moonrise Kingdom,” Wes Anderson (opening film)
“Rust and Bone,” Jacques Audiard
“Holy Motors,” Leos Carax
“Cosmopolis,” David Cronenberg
“The Paperboy,” Lee Daniels
“Killing Them Softly,” Andrew Dominik
“Reality,” Matteo Garrone
“Amour,” Michael Haneke
“Lawless,” John Hillcoat
“Like Someone in Love,” Abbas Kiarostami
“The Angels’ Share,” Ken Loach
“In the Fog,” Sergei Loznitsa
“Beyond the Hills,” Cristian Mungiu
“Baad el mawkeaa,” Yousry Nasrallah
“Mud,” Jeff Nichols
“You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet,” Alain Resnais
“Post tenebras lux,” Carlos Reygadas
“On the Road,” Walter Salles
“In Another Country,” Hong Sang-soo
“Taste of Money,” Im Sang-soo
“Paradies: Liebe,” Ulrich Seidl
“The Hunt,” Thomas Vinterberg
UN CERTAIN REGARD
“Miss Lovely,” Ashim Ahluwalia
“La Playa,” Juan Andres Arango
“Les Chevaux de Dieu,” Nabil Ayouch
“7 Days in Havana,” Laurent Cantet, Benicio del Toro, Julio Medem, Gaspar Noe, Elia Suleiman, Juan Carlos Tabio, Pablo Trapero
“Trois mondes,” Catherine Corsini
“Antiviral,” Brandon Cronenberg
“Le grand soir,” Benoit Delepine, Gustave Kervern
“Laurence Anyways,” Xavier Dolan
“Despues de Lucia,” Michel Franco
“Loving Without Reason,” Joachim Lafosse
“Student,” Darezhan Omirbayev
“La Pirogue,” Moussa Toure
“White Elephant,” Pablo Trapero
“Confession of a Child of the Century,” Sylvie Verheyde
“11.25 The Day He Chose His Own Fate,” Koji Wakamatsu
“Mystery,” Lou Ye
“Beasts of the Southern Wild,” Benh Zeitlin
OUT OF COMPETITION
“Me and You,” Bernardo Bertolucci
“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted,” Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath, Conrad Vernon
“Hemingway & Gellhorn,” Philip Kaufman
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
“Dario Argento’s Dracula,” Dario Argento
“The Legend of Love & Sincerity,” Takashi Miike
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
“A musica segundo Tom Jobim,” Nelson Pereira Dos Santos
“The Central Park Five,” Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon
“Der Mull im Garten Eden,” Fatih Akin
“Journal de France,” Claudine Nougaret, Raymond Depardon
“Les Invisibles,” Sebastien Lifshitz
“Mekong Hotel,” Apichatpong Weerasethakul
“Roman Polanski: A Film Memoir,” Laurent Bouzereau
“Villegas,” Gonzalo Tobal
CLOSING FILM
“Therese Desqueyroux,” Claude Miller
Looking forward to the reactions to Audiard, Garrone, Dominik, and Hillcoat. I’m actually surprised to see Hillcoat here, since I thought Harvey Weinstein said he was going to hold it for Venice. Disappointed about the lack of PTA, but I’m not too surprised.
Are there going to be more films added to the line-up? I can’t remember if Cannes does surprise additions.
Last year they moved The Artist from an out of competition slot to a competition slot a few weeks after the initial lineup was announced, so it is certainly possible I guess. Guy probably knows more than I do though in regards to how many films are usually in competition (I thought it was usually 22 films, and this year there are only 21 films mentioned, unless I’ve counted wrong.) So who knows?
just kidding, I counted wrong LOL. I guess that is indeed the final lineup (unless they’ve ever had 23 films before?)
They tend to add a film or two, though as Michael observes, the Competition lineup feels quite fat already.
“Lawless” is scheduled for an end-of-August release, so I don’t think a Venice date was ever likely.
Mykill: There’s no fixed number of films in Competition — there were 20 last year, 19 the year before. The last time there were as many as 23 films in the lineup was in 2001.
Ah got it! Thanks Guy. For some reason it just seemed to make sense if they had two competition films a day for the entire 11 days but I see that they don’t have to be a slave to an exact figure which allows them to expand (or shorten) the number of films in the lineup accordingly.
I think that seems like a really intriguing mix of films. For some reason it feels like a combination of the typical Cannes brand of directors along with a group of films that would have seemed more like a match for the Venice films festival (like Killing Them Softly, The Paperboy, Lawless, and Mud for example.) Don’t get me wrong, I’m really excited with the films that were chosen, I just am kinda surprised so many U.S. films from previous Oscar nominees were included (which seems more like the recent Venice trend to me.)
I look forward to Guy’s breakdown of each film before the festival (if he still plans to do that this year) and then of course his actual coverage of each film! :^)
Oh, and because it must be said, Killing Them Softly is such a lame title. Like a straight-to-DVD Val Kilmer schlockfest.
Cogan’s Trade was a better title, but if they couldn’t go with that, they could have at least come up with something that wasn’t as cheesy as Killing Them Softly.
Not gonna lie – if they don’t include the Roberta Flack song (or the Fugee’s cover) in the movie, I’m gonna be a little disappointed LOL.
The Wettest County change is even worse. How anyone, including the marketing team, thought Lawless was an enticing title is beyond me.
I couldn’t agree more. These title changes are generic and uninspired beyond belief.
Anyone else find it odd that isn’t Weerasethakul in competition after winning last time he made a film? Also, Takashi Miike got bumped out of competition.
I did at first, but then I learned that “Hotel Mekong” is an hour-long documentary, so obviously the special presentations section is the right place for it.
And Takashi Miike’s last Competition entry was such a dud I’m neither aggrieved nor surprised he’s been bumped.
I think b/c Miike is so prolific (perhaps a tad TOO prolific) he has a tendency to do a few duds in a row before something like 13 Assassins comes along. I kinda wish he would slow down just a bit so he can fine tune his films and really focus on making quality movies rather than rush out a bunch of junk.
IMO, Miike makes one great movie every 3 years, or approximately every 8 movies.
I agree Jasper, and I think that is insane that he is able to make so many movies. I would be really impressed if I actually liked more of his movies (as it stands now, the only Miike films that I think are really that great are Audition, Visitor Q, Ichi the Killer, and 13 Assassins.) Perhaps his new film will be a return to form? I am intrigued at the very least that IMDb has listed the film as a “romance” – not a genre I typically think of when I think about Miike…
But haven’t you guys seen the trailer for the Miike film? Even if he was coming off of “13 Assassins,” it doesn’t look like the type of film that gets a Competition slot.
Miike is certainly inconsistent, but I think he has more than a few underappreciated films out there, like “Bird People of China” and “Big Bang Love Juvenile A.”
I would add Gozu and Dead or Alive to that list of Miike bests. The fearless lunacy of these two films kept me rivited.
I haven’t seen those two films (or big bang love juvenile a) but I am definitely intrigued now and will make a point to catch them.
“You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet”
This is quite true.
I’m surprised to not see Lu Chuan’s new “The Last Supper” pop up somewhere. And the rumors of PTA seemed to be highly exaggerated.
I always felt that the PTA film (and the Malick film) would never actually show up at the fest. Perhaps both will come to Venice, but the PTA film in particular always struck me as a film that would be better served as a closely guarded secret until right before it is released. I just feel like exposing the film in a festival months before its release might not work in the film’s favor (especially with all of the speculation about its thinly veiled Scientology references.) I could be wrong, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was released without going to any of the fall festivals either, just so it can maximize on the curiosity of what it is really about. Or perhaps, it just wasn’t done in time (or they didn’t like the film?)
I’m surprised Ang Lee’s “The Life of Pi” and Laurent Cantet’s “Foxfire” are not there (maybe Venice).
With Lee’s tremendous success at Venice, I assume he will bow there.
Neither film was really in the discussion — not ready.
I think Reality would be my super ridiculously early bet to take it all, but I genuinely don’t have a clue. Cotillard vs. Huppert!!
It’s disappointing (but sadly not surprising) not to see any women directors in the main competition. I’m chuffed about Hillcoat and Dominik, though. It’s strange that both their films have been given new names – I rather liked the old ones!
I also liked the old Hillcoat title, if only to see how easily people could up with plays on “The Wettest County” for their imaginary porn movies.
They’ve obviously had enough of Oscar-worthy fare. As far as I can count, Moonrise Kingdom sounds to be the most Oscar worthy. On the Road and Lawless might gain some traction, but certainly not for Stewart and La Beouf.
If Brad can’t get nominated for his brilliant work in AJJ by the CRF, he won’t be nominated for this film, whose title is a bit zzzzz….
And Lee Daniels’ The Paperboy? Really?
With 2 films in contention this year (Mud and The Paperboy), could Matthew McConaughey win Best Actor here? haha
I’d really be annoyed if they name Zac Efron and Kristen Stewart Best Actor and Actress. Talk about a shameless cash grab that is..
Predictions:
Best Actor – Melvil Poupaud (Laurence Anyways)
Best Actress – Marion Cotillard (Rust & Bone)
Best Director – Benh Zeitlin (Beasts of the Southern Wild)
Palm D’Or – Beyond the Hills (Cristian Mungiu)
Do you mean Oscar-worthy or Oscar-friendly? Not quite sure what you’re saying here. And maybe I’m being dense here, but what’s the CRF?
Meanwhile, let’s see The Paperboy before dismissing it so casually.
JC (bit of an odd name to pick, no?), Laurence Anyways and Beasts of the Southern Wild are in Un Certain Regard, and therefore aren’t eligible for the Best Actor or Director prizes — only Competition titles are in the running there.
There is an Un Certain Regard prize, however. (No acting awards, though.)
Reply to comment…@negative nelly stop being a sore puss..kristen has earned it..take ur hate elsewhere.goodluck to all competing
Paperboy has good buzz for Nicole Kidman’s performance.
Again an all-star line-up. Cannes attendees like you Guy are sure getting bang for their buck in recent years.
Most of the big auteurs are coming off the back of very good films. So it might be a heated dash for the Palme. Anderson, Audiard, Cronenberg, Dominik, Garrone, Haneke, Kiarostami, Mungiu, Nichols, Resnais, Reygadas, Sang-soo, all made very good films.
I am surprised Dolan can’t get a competition berth (the trailer for Lawrence Anyways is magnificent, break your rule Guy :P) but Lee Daniels got it after he made Precious???
Nichols a worthy choice but still surprising, it seems like a Sundance film at Cannes. I did not like Submarino a whole lot, just wallowed in misery so interesting to see even Vinterberg got a slot.
And lastly Guy, no kidding about the Twilight fans. There was apparently a shoot in a little visited Italian village for one of the Twilight films and within days the village was swarming with fans and has been ever since. You can be sure your Cosmopolis review will be widely read and discussed.
How cool would it be to see David Cronenberg win the Palm D’Or for Cosmopolis and his nephew Brandon win the Un Certain Regard for Antiviral?
Also, the Academy better not screw Cristian Mungiu out of another Oscar nomination. But, sadly, it’s probably a quality film (meaning a Holocaust movie will probably beat it to the nomination)
Brandon Cronenberg is David’s son, actually.
Aaron is his nephew.
Exciting line up. I’m a little disappointed a few films won’t be in competition, like Place Beyond the Pines and The Master. I’m especially eager to hear about the reception to the films by Mungiu, Cronenberg, and Haneke. As Kris said in the piece on the film, I’m also really curious as to how the Cannes crowd will respond to Beast of the Southern Wild.
what are you most excited to see?